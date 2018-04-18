English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Thomson Smart TVs Sold Out Within 2 Minutes of Second Flipkart Flash Sale
All three models come with a 1GB RAM and 8GB internal memory.
Thomson TVs launched last week. (Image: Thomson)
Thomson Smart TVs went out of stock during the 2nd Flash Sale on Flipkart held on Wednesday, April 18, 2018, at 12 pm. Thomson claims that the recently launched television offerings by the company Thomson 40 Smart and 43 4k, were stocked out under two minutes during the flash sale. Last week, the company had introduced three different TV models namely, 32 Smart, 40 Smart and 43 4k UHD TVs. All three models come with a 1GB RAM and 8GB internal memory. Android version 5.1.1 has been used in 32 smart and 40 smart wherein the 43 UHD 4k model runs on Android 4.4.4 version.
Elated with the response during its 2nd Flash Sale, Avneet Singh Marwah, CEO, Super Plastronics Pvt. Ltd. (SPPL), India brand licensee, Thomson said "This is a really great response from the consumers where we are receiving such outstanding demand. We are absolutely delighted by the success of Thomson TVs in such a short span of time since it's launch last week in India."
The Thomson Smart TVs comes with default Apps including Gmail, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook as well as Netflix, along with company's own Aptoide which allows users to download any App.
The three products are priced as follows:
Thomson 32 SMART(32M3277): Rs 13,490
Thomson 40 SMART (40TM4099): Rs 19,990
Thomson 43 UHD 4K (43TM4377) : Rs 27,999
| Edited by: Sarthak Dogra
