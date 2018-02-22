English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
1-min read

Three Lakh Xiaomi Redmi Note 5, Note 5 Pro Units Sold in 3 Minutes; Mi TV 4 Sold in 10 Seconds

The company also announced that the next sale of the smartphones will be on February 28.

IANS

Updated:February 22, 2018, 7:33 PM IST
Three Lakh Xiaomi Redmi Note 5, Note 5 Pro Units Sold in 3 Minutes; Mi TV 4 Sold in 10 Seconds
Xiaomi logo. (Representative Image from Reuters).
Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi sold more than three lakh units of its newly-launched Redmi Note 5 and Redmi Note 5 Pro in just three minutes during its first online sale on Thursday.

"#RedmiNote5 and #RedmiNote5Pro: we sold 3L+ units in <3 mins. This means 1L+ phones/min!," Manu Kumar Jain, Xiaomi India Managing Director and Global Vice President, tweeted.




Redmi Note 5 -- a successor to the highly-acclaimed Redmi Note 4 -- has been launched for Rs 9,999 for the 3GB RAM and 32GB storage variant and Rs 11,999 for the 4GB RAM and 64GB variant. The device comes with 18:9 Full HD+ display, 4,000mAh battery and Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor. Redmi Note 5 Pro costs Rs 13,999 for the 4GB RAM and 64GB variant and Rs 16,999 for the 6GB RAM and 64GB ROM version.

Housing the dual rear-camera system (12MP+5MP) and a 20MP selfie shooter, Redmi Note 5 Pro is the first Xiaomi smartphone to come with the "Face Unlock" feature. It also has the latest Snapdragon 636 processor.

Xiaomi had also launched a 55-inch Mi TV 4 for Rs 39,999. As per another of Xiaomi India MD's tweet, the Mi TV 4 sales was just as successful for the company.

"Gone in 10 seconds! #MiTV4 - the world's thinnest and most beautiful TV sold out in <10 secs!," Jain tweeted.





| Edited by: Sarthak Dogra
