Three Lakh Xiaomi Redmi Note 5, Note 5 Pro Units Sold in 3 Minutes; Mi TV 4 Sold in 10 Seconds
The company also announced that the next sale of the smartphones will be on February 28.
Xiaomi logo. (Representative Image from Reuters).
Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi sold more than three lakh units of its newly-launched Redmi Note 5 and Redmi Note 5 Pro in just three minutes during its first online sale on Thursday.
"#RedmiNote5 and #RedmiNote5Pro: we sold 3L+ units in <3 mins. This means 1L+ phones/min!," Manu Kumar Jain, Xiaomi India Managing Director and Global Vice President, tweeted.
Redmi Note 5 -- a successor to the highly-acclaimed Redmi Note 4 -- has been launched for Rs 9,999 for the 3GB RAM and 32GB storage variant and Rs 11,999 for the 4GB RAM and 64GB variant. The device comes with 18:9 Full HD+ display, 4,000mAh battery and Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor. Redmi Note 5 Pro costs Rs 13,999 for the 4GB RAM and 64GB variant and Rs 16,999 for the 6GB RAM and 64GB ROM version.
Housing the dual rear-camera system (12MP+5MP) and a 20MP selfie shooter, Redmi Note 5 Pro is the first Xiaomi smartphone to come with the "Face Unlock" feature. It also has the latest Snapdragon 636 processor.
Xiaomi had also launched a 55-inch Mi TV 4 for Rs 39,999. As per another of Xiaomi India MD's tweet, the Mi TV 4 sales was just as successful for the company.
"Gone in 10 seconds! #MiTV4 - the world's thinnest and most beautiful TV sold out in <10 secs!," Jain tweeted.
After the amazing success of Redmi Note 4, we had put in a lot of effort to increase supply of Redmi Note 5. This was the biggest ever sale in India!
| Edited by: Sarthak Dogra
