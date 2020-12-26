Three Nokia Smartphones Spotted in Certification Listings, One to Feature 5,050mAh Battery

Finnish smartphone maker Nokia may bring three new smartphones in early 2021, according to a recent report. Among the three Nokia smartphones that were spotted on certification listings a few days back, one may even feature a huge 5,050mAh battery, according to the report. The model numbers for the three HMD Global-owned brand have also been revealed in the certification listings cited by Nokiamob.net, a website that tracks Nokia developments.

According to the report, the three smartphones come with model numbers WT340, CN110, and V730. Apart from the model numbers, the battery capacity of the three purported Nokia smartphones. The report does not indicate anything else about the smartphones apart from the model number and battery capacity. The WT340 and CN110 were certified by TUV Rheinland Japan and the V730 has been certified by Element Materials Technology. The WT340 among the three leaked Nokia smartphones smartphones seems to have the biggest battery at a 5,050mAh capacity, while the CN110 has a 4,470mAh battery and the V730 model has a 3,900mAh battery.

The 5,050mAh battery capacity is the biggest battery Nokia will ever put on a smartphone, if these certification listings are anything to go by. The biggest battery on a current Nokia smartphone is the 4,500mAh unit on the Nokia 8.3 5G smartphone and the Nokia 2.4 budget smartphone. It is being reported that the three purported Nokia smartphones will likely come with fast charging support as well.

Nokia launched the Nokia 5.4 has been globally this month, that comes as a successor to the mid-range Nokia 5.3 in India. The device features a 6.39-inch HD+ display, the Snapdragon 662 SoC inside, up to 6GB RAM, 128GB storage, and is Android 11 ready. It has a 48-megapixel quad rear camera and a 16-megapixel front camera. It is priced at EUR 189 (roughly Rs 17,000), and is said to launch in India under the Rs 15,000 segment.