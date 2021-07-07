The TicWatch GTH smartwatch by Mobvoi has debuted in India as an affordable smart wearable. The company says the new smartwatch that looks similar to Apple Watch with the rectangular-shaped display is the first TicWatch and one of the few wearables with “skin temperature measurement." It also can monitor blood oxygen levels (SpO2), a big selling point for wearables amid the coronavirus pandemic. Mobvoi has further announced a partnership with scientists from Carnegie Mellon University (CMU) for the development of an affordable wearable device and a companion AI mobile app (Guardian Angel app) for detecting COVID-19 signs. The TicWatch GTH carries a price tag of Rs INR 4,799 and is available to purchase via Amazon in a single black colour finish. It will compete against popular budget watches from Realme, Xiaomi, OnePlus, and more in India.

In terms of specifications, TicWatch GTH runs on RTOS or Real-Time Operating System (RTOS) and sports a 1.55-inch rectangular TFT display with 360×320 pixels resolution and full touch support. It uses Bluetooth v5.1 to connect with your smartphone. As mentioned, it comes with skin temperature monitoring that essentially keeps a track of the body temperature through a non-invasive method. Other fitness tracking capabilities include SpO2, 24-hour heart rate monitoring, sleep and stress management, and more. Customers can also manage sleep performance and reduce their stress levels with built-in TicExercise, TicHealth, TicZen, and TicBreathe apps. The TicWatch GTH comes with 14 sports modes that include walking, indoor and outdoor running, indoor and outdoor cycling, jump rope, swimming, rowing, freestyle exercise, mountain climbing, gymnastics, soccer, basketball, and yoga. With Mobvoi’s proprietary TicMotion technology, the TicWatch GTH can automatically identify and distinguish between the most common exercises, like walking and running. There’s a 260mAh battery on board that is touted to deliver 10 hours of battery per charge. Users can also get notifications via connected apps, like Instagram, Facebook, Messenger, and Twitter. Readers can also check out our review here.

