TicWatch GTX Smartwatch With Sleep Monitoring, 7-Day Battery Life Launched in India

Mobvoi best known for its TicWatch lineup has come up with an affordable smartwatch for the Indian wearables market. The device, known as the TicWatch GTX, is priced at Rs 5,699 and claims a battery life of up to seven days on a single charge. The smartwatch runs on the company's proprietary OS, making a departure from Google's Wear OS for the first time. It is expected to go on sale in the country from next month in a single black colour option.

TicWatch GTX: Specifications and Features

As for specifications and features, the TicWatch GTX sports a 1.28-inch TFT touch display on a 48mm chassis with 240 x 240 pixel-screen resolution. The wearable is powered by an RLC8762C chipset with 160KB of RAM and 16MB onboard storage. For connectivity, the watch packs Bluetooth 5.0 but there is no support for either Wi-Fi or GPS. However, the TicWatch GTX includes support for 24/7 heart-rate monitoring, sleep tracking, push notifications, over a dozen workout modes, Bosch accelerometer and an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance. Users can also download an additional 17 watch faces from the Mobvoi app.

The smartwatch packs a 200mAh battery, that the company says can last up to seven days with regular use and up to 10 days with the power-saving mode on. The TicWatch GTX can be fully charged in two hours. It comes with tilt-to-wake gesture support that will light up the screen when you move your hand to check the time.