Tik-Tok Prepares to Take On Instagram And Facebook With Shopping Links in Posts
Tik-Tok is testing a new feature that allows content creators to insert product links in their bios and posts.
Image for representation.
Popular social network app TikTok might soon enter the e-commerce space. The popular short-video sharing platform has been testing a new feature that allows content creators to insert product links to various e-commerce sites on their bio and posts. As per reports, TikTok users will be able to follow these links and directly buy the products mentioned in the videos. This feature was first spotted by Fabian Bern. According to a video shared by Bern, Tik-Tok users will be able to directly visit and buy from an e-commerce site simply on clicking the product link given in the post.
BREAKING: TikTok launches 'link in bio' & 'social commerce URLS' in videos @MattNavarra @TaylorLorenz @sarahintampa @TechCrunch @thenextweb @techinasia #tiktok pic.twitter.com/HczzHOHCNf
— Fabian Bern 法比安 (@iamfabianbern) November 14, 2019
When TikTok’s new feature rolls out, it will compete with Facebook and Instagram, both of which have been trying to let content creators monetize their content. In fact, Instagram even introduced several on-site shopping-related features recently. It is even testing an in-app payments method, along with Augmented Reality shopping. Perhaps trying to emulate its popularity, Instagram is also working on ‘Instagram Reels’, a Tik-Tok like a mode that allows users to make 15-second videos set against music, and share them in their stories. “We’re always experimenting with new ways to improve the app experience for our users. Ultimately, we’re focused on ways to inspire creativity, bring joy, and add value for our community,” a ByteDance spokesperson told TechCrunch.
TikTok already has 1.5 billion downloads on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store worldwide, and India retains the top-spot with 66.8 million unique Tik-Tok installations. According to Sensor Tower data, India drove 277.6 million downloads in 2019 so far, which is approximately 45 per cent of the global installs.
Earlier, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg had courted controversy when he had criticised Tik-Tok over content censorship. “…on TikTok, the Chinese app growing quickly around the world, mentions of these same protests are censored, even here in the US,” he said while addressing Georgetown University in Washington last month. However, TikTok denied the allegation saying it was “not influenced by any foreign government.”
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Google Acquisition Of Fitbit Raises Concerns About Data Privacy
-
Thursday 07 November , 2019 HiBy R3 Review: A Hi-Fi Music Player That Does the Job Without Breaking the Bank
-
Thursday 14 November , 2019 Aspark Owl: World’s Fastest Electric Car Unveiled In Dubai
-
Wednesday 28 August , 2019 Revolt RV 400 Review: Worth the Excitement?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Tik-Tok Prepares to Take On Instagram And Facebook With Shopping Links in Posts
- Dad Details How The Noise App on Apple Watch Helped His Son With Autism
- Jacqueline Fernandez Shares Concern over Delhi Pollution: Hope we Resolve This Crisis
- Arhaan Khan Shares 'Love and Support' Note for Rashami Post Bigg Boss 13 Eviction
- U-17 Women's Championship: Lynda Kom Stars as Lionesses Thrash Tigresses to Win Title