Tik-Tok Prepares to Take On Instagram And Facebook With Shopping Links in Posts

Popular social network app TikTok might soon enter the e-commerce space. The popular short-video sharing platform has been testing a new feature that allows content creators to insert product links to various e-commerce sites on their bio and posts. As per reports, TikTok users will be able to follow these links and directly buy the products mentioned in the videos. This feature was first spotted by Fabian Bern. According to a video shared by Bern, Tik-Tok users will be able to directly visit and buy from an e-commerce site simply on clicking the product link given in the post.

When TikTok’s new feature rolls out, it will compete with Facebook and Instagram, both of which have been trying to let content creators monetize their content. In fact, Instagram even introduced several on-site shopping-related features recently. It is even testing an in-app payments method, along with Augmented Reality shopping. Perhaps trying to emulate its popularity, Instagram is also working on ‘Instagram Reels’, a Tik-Tok like a mode that allows users to make 15-second videos set against music, and share them in their stories. “We’re always experimenting with new ways to improve the app experience for our users. Ultimately, we’re focused on ways to inspire creativity, bring joy, and add value for our community,” a ByteDance spokesperson told TechCrunch.

TikTok already has 1.5 billion downloads on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store worldwide, and India retains the top-spot with 66.8 million unique Tik-Tok installations. According to Sensor Tower data, India drove 277.6 million downloads in 2019 so far, which is approximately 45 per cent of the global installs.

Earlier, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg had courted controversy when he had criticised Tik-Tok over content censorship. “…on TikTok, the Chinese app growing quickly around the world, mentions of these same protests are censored, even here in the US,” he said while addressing Georgetown University in Washington last month. However, TikTok denied the allegation saying it was “not influenced by any foreign government.”

