TikTok AI Now Available For Developers To Purchase For Their Apps: How It Works

TikTok’s AI is up for sale on the open market. TikTok’s parent company ByteDance has quietly launched a new division called BytePlus that sells TikTok technology, including the recommendation algorithm, as first found by Financial Times. Customers can also buy computer vision tech, real-time effects, and automated translations, among other features. ButePlus is a Singapore-based company, with presence in areas like Hong Kong and London. The company is also looking to register trademarks in the US.

According to the BytePlus website, the company already has a list of clients including US fashion app Goat, Singapore travel site WeGo, Indonesian shopping app Chilibeli, and Indian social gaming platform GamesApp. TikTok’s recommendatio algorithm is a big part of why BytePlus is a great deal for developers. According to the FT report, BytePlus offers its customers the ability to access the recommendation algorithm, and personliase it for their apps and customers. BytePlus also offers automated speech and text translation and real-time video effects as well as data analysis tools, according to its website.

TikTok, the short-video platform was a great success in India before it was banned last year in June over national security issues. TikTok was among the 59 apps that were banned just over a year ago by the Government. A majority of those apps were of Chinese origin. This also came at a time when there were tensions between India and China in the wake of the Galwan Valley clash.

