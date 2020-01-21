Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
News18 » Tech
1-min read

TikTok and Fortnite Team Up for Dance Contest

The TikTok Fortnite Emote Royal contest runs until January 24. The winner will have their moveset turned into Fortnite character actions and get in-game cash worth $250.

AFP Relaxnews

Updated:January 21, 2020, 10:22 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
TikTok and Fortnite Team Up for Dance Contest
Promotional image for 'Fortnite' and TikTok Emote Royale (Image: AFP Relaxnews/ Epic Games)

Massive clout potential for contest entrants and a canny route past copyright claims for "Fortnite" developer Epic Games, as Pokimane and Jordan Fisher pitch in. Video game "Fortnite" is teaming up with social media service TikTok with a dance move contest that runs until January 24, 2020. The winner will have their moveset turned into expressive character actions within mobile, console and computer game "Fortnite." In addition, they'll receive a batch of in-game currency, worth approximately $250 USD, and a package of physical "Fortnite"-themed merch valued at $400.

To avoid copyright issues, participants can use one of the contest's 12 provided samples as a backing track, with styles including hip hop, dance, heavy rock and swing. Eligible dances have to last 15 seconds or less, uploaded to Android or iOS app TikTok using an EmoteRoyaleContest hashtag. The contest runs until 11:59 pm PST on January 24, 2020.

With "Fortnite" having been the subject of several lawsuits after musicians and actors objected to their famous dance moves becoming part of the game without agreements or revenue-sharing deals in place, the contest also provides an above-board avenue for new, publicity-friendly emotes to make their way into the multi-million dollar experience.

While "Fortnite" does have a Support-A-Creator revenue sharing scheme attached to its in-game item shop -- coupon codes send a 5% cut to the associated Creator -- it's not part of the Emote Royale contest setup.

Instead, the competition winner can expect to receive a bumper "Fortnite" merchandising package that includes hoodies from Neff and Uniqlo, two Jazwares drones, a Nerf foam-propelling toy gun, a Funko figurine, Bitty Boomer wireless speaker, a Trends lithograph poster, block-stacking game Jenga and a pack of PlayStation and Xbox character skins.

Fortnite community content Creators Pokimane and Jordan Fisher backed the contest, with Epic Games making demonstration emotes for them.

 

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
| Edited by: Chhavianshika Singh
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram