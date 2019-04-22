Take the pledge to vote

TikTok Ban: Supreme Court of India Directs Madras High Court to Decide on Interim Relief by April 24

Recently, it was reported that the Madras High Court has asked the government to ban Chinese video app TikTok, saying it was "encouraging pornography".

Updated:April 22, 2019, 12:05 PM IST
Supreme Court of India has asked The Madras High Court to decide the matter regarding the ban on TilTok in India by April 24. If HC doesn't decide by then, SC says the stay against downloading of the App will be vacated. The Bench of Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi and Justices Deepak Gupta and Sanjiv Khanna passed the order. Senior Advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi appeared for TikTok as reported by Bar And Bench. Recently, it was reported that the Madras High Court has asked the government to ban Chinese video app TikTok, saying it was "encouraging pornography". Speaking to Reuters in February, the IT minister of Tamil Nadu described some of its more suggestive dance content as "unbearable", while a rightwing group close to the BJP has called for the app to be banned.

Taking matters seriously, the China-based company has released a statement as a response to this development. "At TikTok, we are committed to abiding by local laws and regulations. We fully comply with the Information Technology (Intermediaries Guidelines) Rules, 2011. We are currently awaiting the official order by the Honourable High Court of Madras and once received, we will review and take appropriate action regarding this matter. Maintaining a safe and positive in-app environment at TikTok is our priority. We have robust measures to protect users against misuse, protect their privacy and digital wellbeing. This includes easy reporting mechanisms that enable users and law enforcement to report content that violates our terms of use and comprehensive Community Guidelines. In order to better coordinate with law enforcement agencies, we have appointed a Chief Nodal Officer based out of India."

The Madras High Court, which has been hearing public interest litigation against the app, earlier said children who were using TikTok were vulnerable to exposure to sexual predators. "Inappropriate" content was TikTok's "dangerous aspect", the court said in an order seen by Reuters, adding that "there is a possibility of the children contacting strangers directly".
