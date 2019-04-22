English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
TikTok Ban: Supreme Court of India Directs Madras High Court to Decide on Interim Relief by April 24
Recently, it was reported that the Madras High Court has asked the government to ban Chinese video app TikTok, saying it was "encouraging pornography".
TikTok Ban: Supreme Court of India Directs Madras High Court to Decide on Interim Relief by April 24
Loading...
Supreme Court of India has asked The Madras High Court to decide the matter regarding the ban on TilTok in India by April 24. If HC doesn't decide by then, SC says the stay against downloading of the App will be vacated. The Bench of Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi and Justices Deepak Gupta and Sanjiv Khanna passed the order. Senior Advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi appeared for TikTok as reported by Bar And Bench. Recently, it was reported that the Madras High Court has asked the government to ban Chinese video app TikTok, saying it was "encouraging pornography". Speaking to Reuters in February, the IT minister of Tamil Nadu described some of its more suggestive dance content as "unbearable", while a rightwing group close to the BJP has called for the app to be banned.
Taking matters seriously, the China-based company has released a statement as a response to this development. "At TikTok, we are committed to abiding by local laws and regulations. We fully comply with the Information Technology (Intermediaries Guidelines) Rules, 2011. We are currently awaiting the official order by the Honourable High Court of Madras and once received, we will review and take appropriate action regarding this matter. Maintaining a safe and positive in-app environment at TikTok is our priority. We have robust measures to protect users against misuse, protect their privacy and digital wellbeing. This includes easy reporting mechanisms that enable users and law enforcement to report content that violates our terms of use and comprehensive Community Guidelines. In order to better coordinate with law enforcement agencies, we have appointed a Chief Nodal Officer based out of India."
The Madras High Court, which has been hearing public interest litigation against the app, earlier said children who were using TikTok were vulnerable to exposure to sexual predators. "Inappropriate" content was TikTok's "dangerous aspect", the court said in an order seen by Reuters, adding that "there is a possibility of the children contacting strangers directly".
Taking matters seriously, the China-based company has released a statement as a response to this development. "At TikTok, we are committed to abiding by local laws and regulations. We fully comply with the Information Technology (Intermediaries Guidelines) Rules, 2011. We are currently awaiting the official order by the Honourable High Court of Madras and once received, we will review and take appropriate action regarding this matter. Maintaining a safe and positive in-app environment at TikTok is our priority. We have robust measures to protect users against misuse, protect their privacy and digital wellbeing. This includes easy reporting mechanisms that enable users and law enforcement to report content that violates our terms of use and comprehensive Community Guidelines. In order to better coordinate with law enforcement agencies, we have appointed a Chief Nodal Officer based out of India."
The Madras High Court, which has been hearing public interest litigation against the app, earlier said children who were using TikTok were vulnerable to exposure to sexual predators. "Inappropriate" content was TikTok's "dangerous aspect", the court said in an order seen by Reuters, adding that "there is a possibility of the children contacting strangers directly".
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Suzuki Hayabusa Review
-
Friday 19 April , 2019
Huawei P30 Pro Review: There Is No Better Camera Phone At The Moment
-
Thursday 18 April , 2019
Mahindra Adventure Club Challenge & Thar Fest 2019: Off-Roading Galore
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Realme 3 Review: Running Hot on The Heels of Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 7
-
Thursday 28 March , 2019
Jaguar F-Type P300 R-Dynamic Coupe Review – The Sports Car You Always Wanted?
Suzuki Hayabusa Review
Friday 19 April , 2019 Huawei P30 Pro Review: There Is No Better Camera Phone At The Moment
Thursday 18 April , 2019 Mahindra Adventure Club Challenge & Thar Fest 2019: Off-Roading Galore
Thursday 04 April , 2019 Realme 3 Review: Running Hot on The Heels of Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 7
Thursday 28 March , 2019 Jaguar F-Type P300 R-Dynamic Coupe Review – The Sports Car You Always Wanted?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- #BoycottVistara Trends After Airline Posts Picture of Controversial Ex Army General, Then Deletes It
- Parked Tesla Model S Catches Fire in China, Team Sent to Investigate – Watch Video
- 'Game of Thrones' Just Had Another Major Reunion But Not Everyone is Happy
- Realme 3 Pro to Launch in India Today: How to Watch Live Stream, Expected Price, Specifications And More
- Game of Thrones Season 8 Ep 2 Leaks on Amazon Prime 6 Hours Before Release: Report
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results