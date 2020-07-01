TikTok Banned in India: Here's How You Can Download Your Videos and Data

TikTok is one of the most popular apps that recently got banned by the Indian government. As per a release from the Ministry of Electronics and IT, a total of 59 apps under the provisions of Section 69 of the IT Act, as well as provisions of the IT rules 2008, saying, “in view of information available they are engaged in activities which is prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order.”

TikTok has over 800 million active users in the world with 119 million from India alone. TikTok was downloaded 277.6 million times in India in the first 11 months of 2019 and it was the fourth most downloaded iPhone app in the same year.

Ever since the ban, the app has been removed from the Google Play Store as well as the Apple App Store. It has also reportedly become inaccessible to users as the government had ordered ISPs and TSPs to block all the 59 apps.

While most TikTokers are planning to move to other platforms, like Instagram and YouTube, here is how you can download your videos as well as data from TikTok:

-Open TikTok and go to your profile



-Click on the video you wish to download



-Tap on the three-dot icon and hit Save video



-Using this process you can download a particular video on your device







You can also download your profile data from TikTok using the following steps:

-Open TikTok and open the three-dot menu at the top right corner



-Head to Privacy and safety > Personalization and data > Download your data



-You will be asked to confirm your request which will be sent to TikTok



-Once the request have been made, you will have to wait and check the app for a confirmation which can take up to 30 days



-After your request has been accepted, you will be able to download your data. Make sure you do that within four days else he data file will expire