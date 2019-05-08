Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

TikTok Becomes Top Free App on iOS, Play Store in India, Post Ban

The video-centric vernacular social media platform has been through rather turbulent times, having been questioned on how it impacts the mental health of its users.

IANS

Updated:May 8, 2019, 7:52 PM IST
TikTok Becomes Top Free App on iOS, Play Store in India, Post Ban
The video-centric vernacular social media platform has been through rather turbulent times, having been questioned on how it impacts the mental health of its users.
Short video sharing platform TikTok reclaimed the top free app on iOS and top free app in the "social" category on the Google Play Store, days after the Madras High Court's Madurai Bench lifted the ban on the app, the company announced on Wednesday.

"We would like to express our deepest gratitude and thank our over 200 million users in India for the overwhelming response, support and love they have shown towards TikTok. We are looking forward to continuing our journey with our TikTok family and actively work towards ensuring a safe and positive in-app experience for our users," Sumedhas Rajgopal, Entertainment Strategy and Partnerships Lead, TikTok (India), said in a statement.

Owned by Chinese company ByteDance, TikTok claims to have over 120 million monthly active users in India. The Madras High Court last month passed an interim order banning mobile app citing inappropriate and pornographic content. Deciding the case filed by advocate Muthukumar, the bench vacated its interim order banning the app, subject to conditions that pornographic videos will not be uploaded on it, failing which contempt of court proceedings would begin.

Meanwhile, TikTok remained unavailable for download on both Google Play Store and Apple's App Store until April 25 - a day after the Madras High Court's Madurai Bench lifted the ban. Sources in the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology said that official communication to the technology companies would be made after it receives the court directive.
