TikTok Gets Coronavirus Push, Crosses One Billion Installs on Google Play Store

The ongoing coronavirus lockdown in major parts of the world has led to more and more people using TikTok.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: April 13, 2020, 3:23 PM IST
Popular video-sharing social networking service Tiktok has crossed 1 billion downloads on Google Play Store owing to the coronavirus pandemic. At a time, when lockdowns across the world are forcing people to stay indoors and maintain social distancing, the short video app, has got a major push and emerged as the biggest gainer over the last months.

The app has now been installed over 1 billion times on Android devices, as spotted by Android Police. While Apple does not release the number of installs on its App Store, at the end of February Tiktok was been ranked fourth among entertainment apps. It is also the third most installed app on the Google Play Store as well. Of late, Tiktok has been giving both WhatsApp and Facebook a run for their money to become the most downloaded non-game app globally. According to Sensor Tower, the app also continued its streak with over 115.2 million installs last month.

In fact, ever since the Government of India announced a nationwide lockdown, TikTok has become the most downloaded app in the country, according to a report by App Annie. It also comprised 29.5% of the total downloads in the month of March.

TikTok allows its users to create lip-syncing videos that range from three to 15 seconds maximum. It also allows short-looping videos as well up to 60 seconds maximum. Recently, TikTok announced the donation of Rs 100 crore towards providing medical equipment in India in its fight against the coronavirus pandemic. The Chinese video-sharing app also donated 4,00,000 hazmat medical protective suits and 2,00,000 masks to protect doctors and frontline medical staff. The ByteDance-owned company also announced it will pledge $250 million to help Coronavirus relief efforts globally.

