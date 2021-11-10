TikTok Most Downloaded App in October, Indian App Meesho Also on Top 10 List

TikTok was the most downloaded non-gaming app worldwide for October 2021, with more than 57 million installs, analyst Sensor Tower reveals. The short-video platform saw most downloads in Douyin, China (17 percent), followed by the US at 11 percent. TikTok used to enjoy huge popularity in India as well; however, it now remains banned due to security reasons. Followed by TikTok, Meta-owned (formerly Facebook) apps like Instagram, Facebook, and WhatsApp took the second, third, and fourth spots, respectively. Interestingly, data shows Telegram was the fifth most downloaded app worldwide last month. Earlier last month, the company announced the app surpassed one billion installs on Google Play Store following the massive Facebook outage that helped Telegram gain 70 million new users. Indian social e-commerce app Meesho also took the eighth spot with 25 million instals across platforms last month.

As per Sensor Tower, Instagram had over 56 million downloads across app stores that also means a 31 percent increase from October 2020. The countries with the largest number of Instagram installs were from India at 39 percent, followed by Brazil at 6 percent. As mentioned, Facebook, WhatsApp, and Telegram rounded out the top five most installed non-gaming apps worldwide, but the exact instal figures remain unclear. The company notes these estimates include downloads for the App Store and Google Play worldwide between October 1 and 31, 2021.

The Bengaluru-based Meesho replaced Zoom to take the eighth spot on Sensor Tower’s global list for October. The app was most downloaded on Android (Google Play), where it took the seventh spot. The exact instal figures remain unclear, but the app currently has over 100 million downloads on Google Play. Earlier in August, Sensor Tower highlighted that Meesho was India’s most downloaded app across all segments in May - leaving behind Instagram, WhatsApp, Google, Amazon and Flipkart. Another new entry in the global list is the video editing app CapCut, replacing Share VPN from September.

