TikTok-Owner ByteDance Launches Beta Version of Spotify-Like Music Streaming App

ByteDance, the parent company of TikTok, is focusing on expanding its music streaming experience and is secretly testing a music app in India and Indonesia, according to a Bloomberg report. Resso, the new app, is available in its Beta version on both Android and iOS. ByteDance, with the help of Resso, is eyeing to challenge other big players such as Apple Music, Spotify and Amazon Prime Music in specific markets in the music streaming industry.

Resso was initially launched by ByteDance six months ago, and has nearly 27,000 users. Resso is developed by New York-based Moon Video Inc, and has already secured rights from Indian labels such as T-Series and Times Music. However, ByteDance is yet to seal licensing deals with global giants like Warner Warner Music Group, Universal Music Group, and Sony Music Entertainment.

Resso will be similar to Apple Music in the manner in which it asks users to select favourite artists. The new app also sets up an initial list of recommended music for users. Resso’s interface is also likely to be similar to that of ByteDance’s prime product, TikTok. Users can swipe up to listen to the next track. Resso also enables its users to add their photos, GIFs, or videos of the music in the same way as TikTok, the report added. The paid, ad-free monthly subscription costs Rs 119, similar to that of Spotify.

Resso’s community features allow users to interact with friends over their favourite tracks, create, share playlists and comment on tracks. It also has a feature where the lyrics of the songs are displayed in real-time. TikTok, which was launched in 2017, has surpassed 1.5 billion downloads in November. India topped the chart with 466.8 million or about 31 per cent of the overall installs, and like the latter, Resso will look to emulate the same success.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.