Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
News18 » Tech
1-min read

TikTok Owner ByteDance Plans to Launch Music Streaming Service in December

ByteDance is currently in talks with Universal Music, Sony Music and Warner Music to secure global licensing deals to launch a music streaming site in India.

IANS

Updated:November 19, 2019, 10:06 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
TikTok Owner ByteDance Plans to Launch Music Streaming Service in December
Representative Image.

Chinese short video making app TikTok's owner ByteDance Technology Co Ltd is aiming to take on the likes of Spotify, Apple Music, Gaana, among others, with its own music streaming service in India in December, the media reported. The company's music streaming service is expected to be priced lower than the $10 a month that Spotify, Apple and others charge in the US. ByteDance's music streaming app will make its way to India, Indonesia and Brazil before entering the US, South China Morning Post reported on Monday quoting Financial Times.

The company is currently in talks with big music labels such as Universal Music, Sony Music and Warner Music to secure global licensing deals. Earlier this month, ByteDance, which owns TikTok unveiled its rumoured smartphone named Nut Pro 3 under the Smartisan brand in China. The device, also known as Jianguo Pro 3, was developed in tandem with smartphone makers Smartisan and retains the same name as Smartisan's current line of devices.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
| Edited by: Chhavianshika Singh
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram