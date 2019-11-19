TikTok Owner ByteDance Plans to Launch Music Streaming Service in December

Chinese short video making app TikTok's owner ByteDance Technology Co Ltd is aiming to take on the likes of Spotify, Apple Music, Gaana, among others, with its own music streaming service in India in December, the media reported. The company's music streaming service is expected to be priced lower than the $10 a month that Spotify, Apple and others charge in the US. ByteDance's music streaming app will make its way to India, Indonesia and Brazil before entering the US, South China Morning Post reported on Monday quoting Financial Times.

The company is currently in talks with big music labels such as Universal Music, Sony Music and Warner Music to secure global licensing deals. Earlier this month, ByteDance, which owns TikTok unveiled its rumoured smartphone named Nut Pro 3 under the Smartisan brand in China. The device, also known as Jianguo Pro 3, was developed in tandem with smartphone makers Smartisan and retains the same name as Smartisan's current line of devices.

