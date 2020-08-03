TikTok owners will relocate to London from Beijing, Sun newspaper says

LONDON TikTok owner ByteDance will move its headquarters to London from Beijing under a deal approved by British ministers, The Sun newspaper reported.

ByteDance’s founders are to announce their intention to set up shop in London soon, the newspaper said, adding that the move was likely to upset U.S. President Donald Trump who has considered banning TikTok in the United States.

It was not immediately possible to reach TikTok for comment.

Also Watch India Records Over 52K COVID-19 Cases in 24 Hrs, Total Tally Crosses 18 Lakh | The Corona Wall

Microsoft Corp said on Sunday that it would continue discussions to acquire popular short-video app TikTok from Chinese internet giant ByteDance, and that it was aiming to conclude the negotiations by Sept. 15.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor