TikTok, PUBG Moble Were The Most-Downloaded, Top Earning Apps Globally: Report

ByteDance’s TikTok and Krafton’s PUBG Mobile were the best-performing apps in terms of generating revenue and the amount of downloads. Both TikTok and PUBG Mobile were the highest-earning apps across both Apple App Store and Google Play Store in the third quarter of 2021, according to a report from Sensor Tower. While TikTok emerged as the top-grossing app worldwide, PUBG Mobile remained the highest-grossing mobile game. Both apps also saw the most downloads in their respective categories, according to Sensor Tower’s latest report.

The report says that consumer spending on TikTok experienced a 41 percent year-on-year (YoY) growth. The revenues for TikTok are calculated after including Douyin on iOS - the apps’ China-only version. Consumer spending on PUBG Mobile, on the other hand, grew 11 percent YoY. The latest report revels that consumer spending on in-app purchases, premium apps, and subscriptions grew about 15.1 percent YoY to $33.6 billion (roughly Rs 2.49 lakh crores) across both Apple App Store and Google Play Store. The report said that this growth was amplified by Google Play, which saw consumer spending row 18.6 percent to $12.1 billion (roughly Rs 89,800 crores).

TikTok was the highest-earning app overall in Q3 2021 according to the SensorTower report. This was followed by a Manga reader Piccoma in terms of revenue, registering a 130 percent growth year-on-year, followed by YouTube, which saw consumer spending climb 17 percent year-on-year. Google One and Disney+ rounded out the top highest-earning apps at number four and five, respectively. TikTok also crossed a total of 3 billion downloads worldwide, becoming the first non-Facebook app to do so.

In terms of consumer spending, PUBG Mobile took the top spot in the gaming category, including the Chinese version “Game for Peace." Consumer spending on PUBG Mobile climbed 11 percent year-on-year. This was followed by Genshin Impact, which was followed by Niantic’s Pokemon Go and Roblox Corp’s Roblox.

The report also said that first-time installs of mobile games were down compared to last year, declining 3.5 percent to 13.6 billion installs across both stores from 14.1 billion in Q3 2020.

