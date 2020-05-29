TikTok Rating Jumps to 4.4 Stars on Play Store as Google Removes Negative Feedback

TikTok has been making headlines yet again but for all the wrong reasons. A couple of weeks back the platform faced backlash due to a controversial video posted by popular TikTok user Faizal Siddiqui. While the video was removed and the user account banned, hashtags including #IndiansAgainstTikTok were surfacing all over social media. This had also led to a massive drop in the app’s rating on the Google Play store going as low as 1.2 stars.

However, it seems that Google is already working on changing that. TikTok is now rated at 4.4 stars which seems to be a result of Google removing millions of negative ratings and reviews. Google has taken down nearly 80 lakh one-star ratings against TikTok from the Play store.

The company has followed one of its guidelines specified in the comment posting policy of Google Play, where users aren't allowed to manipulate the ratings of an app. Google doesn’t allow users to post similar reviews from different accounts nor does it allow political commentary to be used to justify ratings or give reviews.

According to a Google spokesperson, the company can take corrective actions to remove inappropriate ratings and comments when it considers incidents of spam abuse. Play Store ratings enable users to provide helpful feedback about their experience with apps and content, for the benefit of others to make informed decisions.