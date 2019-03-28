TikTok Releases Localised Version of Safety Centre 10 Indian Languages

China-based short video sharing platform TikTok has launched a localised version of its "Safety Centre" with safety policies, tools, and resources in 10 Indian languages. The Safety Centre aims to educate users about protection measures while using the platform and is now available in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Gujarati, Malayalam and Punjabi, among other languages.It also leads users to two resource pages that would help tackle anti-bullying as well as an advisory for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls."Since the launch of TikTok in India, we have seen phenomenal user growth."With the launch of our localised Safety Centre along with our resource pages for anti-bullying and the general elections, we aim to reaffirm our commitment to India and ensure a safe and positive online environment," Helena Lersch, Director, Global Public Policy, TikTok, said in a statement.With the launch of the localised website, users across India can also learn to keep their accounts private, the need to use strong passwords and avoid spreading personal information.Earlier this month, the company had launched a safety feature that allowed users to filter self-defined words in Hindi and English from the comments section. The "Filter Comments" feature would automatically remove up to 30 user-defined words from the comments section. Users could also change the listed words as and when they wanted.TikTok has over 54 million monthly active users (MAUs) in India. Owned by China-based company ByteDance, TikTok was first launched in China in 2016 as "Douyin". It was rolled out to international markets in 2017.