English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
TikTok Reportedly Not Available for Download in India Yet, After Lifting of Ban
At the time of filing the story, the TikTok app was not available for download through the Google Play Store on Android devices.
At the time of filing the story, the TikTok app was not available for download through the Google Play Store on Android devices.
Loading...
TikTok remained unavailable for download on both Google Play Store and Apple's App Store on Thursday - a day after the Madras High Court's Madurai Bench lifted the ban on the short video-sharing app. Sources in the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology said that official communication to the technology companies would be made after it receives the court directive.
The IT ministry had earlier asked Google and Apple to block the app following the Supreme Court's refusal to stay the Madras HC's call for ban on the app on April 3. Deciding the case filed by advocate Muthukumar, the Madurai Bench on Wednesday vacated its interim order banning the app, subject to conditions that pornographic videos will not be uploaded on it, failing which contempt of court proceedings would begin.
Owned by Chinese company ByteDance, TikTok claims to have over 120 million monthly active users in India. A search for the app on Google Play Store and Apple's App Store on Thursday did not yield any result. While Google and Apple refused to share any official statement, the companies would be able to reinstate the app only when they receive an official directive revoking the ban. TikTok refused to share anything more than what it had said on Wednesday.
The IT ministry had earlier asked Google and Apple to block the app following the Supreme Court's refusal to stay the Madras HC's call for ban on the app on April 3. Deciding the case filed by advocate Muthukumar, the Madurai Bench on Wednesday vacated its interim order banning the app, subject to conditions that pornographic videos will not be uploaded on it, failing which contempt of court proceedings would begin.
Owned by Chinese company ByteDance, TikTok claims to have over 120 million monthly active users in India. A search for the app on Google Play Store and Apple's App Store on Thursday did not yield any result. While Google and Apple refused to share any official statement, the companies would be able to reinstate the app only when they receive an official directive revoking the ban. TikTok refused to share anything more than what it had said on Wednesday.
| Edited by: ---
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Acer Predator Helios 500 Review: A Beast When it Comes to Looks and Performance
-
Monday 08 April , 2019
Suzuki Hayabusa Review
-
Friday 19 April , 2019
Huawei P30 Pro Review: There Is No Better Camera Phone At The Moment
-
Thursday 18 April , 2019
Mahindra Adventure Club Challenge & Thar Fest 2019: Off-Roading Galore
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Realme 3 Review: Running Hot on The Heels of Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 7
Acer Predator Helios 500 Review: A Beast When it Comes to Looks and Performance
Monday 08 April , 2019 Suzuki Hayabusa Review
Friday 19 April , 2019 Huawei P30 Pro Review: There Is No Better Camera Phone At The Moment
Thursday 18 April , 2019 Mahindra Adventure Club Challenge & Thar Fest 2019: Off-Roading Galore
Thursday 04 April , 2019 Realme 3 Review: Running Hot on The Heels of Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 7
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Salman Khan Accused of Snatching Mobile Phone of Man Filming Him, Police Complaint Filed
- In Varanasi, Women from Musahar Community Will Vote for Modi But Have One Question
- Xiaomi Redmi 7 Review: A Notch Above the Samsung Galaxy M10 And The Realme 3
- Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2: Parth Samthaan Plans a Lovely Surprise For Co-star Uday Tikekar
- This is What People Googled After TikTok Ban Was Lifted in India
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results