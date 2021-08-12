TikTok Surpassed Facebook As Most Downloaded App In The World In 2020

Short form video platform TikTok surpassed social media giant Facebook to become the most downloaded app in the world in 2020, according to a recent report from business journal Nikkei Asia. The report cited a global survey of app downloads, saying that TikTok topped the list of social media providers for the first time since the study was first conducted in 2018. TikTok managed to top the list despite a series of bans on the platform in several countries like India. The data compiled by Nikkei shows that TikTok moved to number one rank on the chart of most downloaded apps worldwide in 2020 from its earlier position of number four. Facebook remained on the second position and its messaging app - Facebook Messenger, moved from first spot to the fifth.

TikTok was also the most downloaded app in just the US in 2020. In China as well, TikTok (named Douyin in China) maintained its dominance by retaining the first spot. In rest of Asia, excluding China, TikTok was the second most downloaded, while Facebook retained its first rank, the data from Nikkei shows. In India, TikTok was banned last year among the more than 200 apps that were banned by the government due to Chinese ties. While Facebook’s lead in the global markets was thwarted by TikTok, it still dominated charts. Out of the top 10 most downloaded apps in 2020, four were owned by Facebook. These four apps are - WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook app, and Facebook Messenger.

The report did not provide the exact number of downloads each of the top 10 most downloaded apps received in 2020. The data appears to be sourced from the Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

