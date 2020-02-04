Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

TikTok Testing Instagram-Like App Redesign: Facebook to Taste Its Own Medicine?

The new app design puts more emphasis on user bios, and also allows them to add links to better monetise their accounts.

IANS

Updated:February 4, 2020, 2:00 PM IST
Chinese short-video making platform TikTok is testing a user profile redesign similar to Facebook-owned photo and video-sharing platform Instagram. "We are always looking for ways to improve the user experience on TikTok. We are currently testing profile designs and functionality to ultimately give users more ways to personalize and engage with their profiles," a TikTok spokesperson confirmed to The Verge on Monday.

As per report, the new profile shifts follow count to the left and places more emphasis on user bios. Additionally, TikTok has also begun a limited test of a feature that lets its users to add links to e-commerce sites to their profile bio as well as offer creators the ability to send their viewers to shopping websites effortlessly to monetise its platform. Recently, TikTok reached 1.5 billion downloads worldwide on the App Store as well as Google Play and India leads the chart with 466.8 million or about 31 per cent of all unique installs.

In 2019, the app accumulated 614 million downloads -- six per cent more than it had last year, reported mobile intelligence firm Sensor Tower. India has been a fast adopter in 2019, driving up 277.6 million downloads so far this year, or roughly 45 per cent of all global installs. Going forward, it will be interesting to see whether the app redesign does to TikTok what Facebook does with its rivals — beckon people over to their own platform by taking a leaf out of others' books.

