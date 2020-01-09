TikTok Updates Community Guidelines: Here's Everything You Need to Know

To maintain a supportive and welcoming environment, TikTok has updated its community guidelines. It now has sections on minor safety, rules surrounding firearms, hate speech and disinformation campaign. While the previous rules on minor safety just focused on sexually explicit content, the new guidelines lay emphasis on grooming behavior. Besides, the new update touches on child abuse, specifically on content showing minors involved in delinquent activities. Basically, the company has attempted to tighten screw on videos depicting minors consuming or possessing alcoholic beverages, drugs or tobacco.

The guidelines surrounding firearms say that TikTok wants to put a halt on the depiction, promotion, and trade of firearms, ammunition, firearm accessories, or explosive weapons. Besides, the guidelines categorically state that the company does not approve of videos with instructions on how to manufacture weapons.

On the issue of hate speech, the guidelines say that the company does not allow videos that promote verbal or physical violence against any individual or group based on caste, creed, colour, nationality, sexual orientation, gender, ethnicity and religion. Keeping in view the 2020 US Presidential elections, TikTok has issued guidelines on the disinformation campaign. It says that it will pull down the content meant to incite fear, hate or prejudice. It has also issued warning against content misleading the community about civic or election issue. TikTok recently invited criticism for censorship-related issue. It banned the account of a teenager who made a video, urging his followers to highlight the issue of detention of Uighur Muslims in China.

