Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

TikTok Urges Users to be Creative and Avoid Videos That are Abusive or Harmful

The statement comes in the wake of a recent incident where a teenager was shot dead "accidentally" when he and his relatives were posing for a TikTok video.

PTI

Updated:June 14, 2019, 5:27 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
TikTok Urges Users to be Creative and Avoid Videos That are Abusive or Harmful
The statement comes in the wake of a recent incident where a teenager was shot dead "accidentally" when he and his relatives were posing for a TikTok video.
Loading...

Short video app TikTok Friday urged its users to leverage the platform to showcase creativity and asserted that it does not endorse or promote videos that violate its community guidelines around inflicting harm on oneself or others.

The statement comes in the wake of a recent incident where a teenager was shot dead "accidentally" when he and his relatives were posing for a TikTok video in Maharashtra's Ahmednagar district.

"We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing away of one of our community members...At TikTok, we are committed to maintaining a safe and positive in-app environment for our users," TikTok said in a statement.

The statement further stated that while it encourages users to showcase their creativity, TikTok in "no way endorses or promotes videos that violate our community guidelines that includes harm to oneself or others".

TikTok, which has 200 million users in India, was in news earlier this year when the Madurai bench of Madras High Court had, on April 3, directed the government to ban the mobile application, as it voiced concerns over the "pornographic and inappropriate contents" being made available through such apps.

However, the Madras High Court lifted its ban on TikTok three weeks later.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram