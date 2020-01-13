Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
News18 » Tech
1-min read

TikTok Users Take Note: Facebook Lasso Could Be Heading to India Soon

Facebook could introduce the short-form video app by May 2020.

News18.com

Updated:January 13, 2020, 3:26 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Facebook Launches Lasso, a New App To Compete with TikTok
Facebook could introduce the short-form video app by May 2020.

Facebook is said to be working on launching its short-form video app Lasso in India. The social media giant launched the app last year to take on TikTok which has become quite the popular video-sharing social network in the country. According to a report, the app will be launched in the first financial quarter of this year or by May 2020.

Lasso made its first appearance in the US last year and since then it has been downloaded more than a million times on Google Play Store. During the launch, a Facebook spokesperson had said “Lasso is a new standalone app for short-form, entertaining videos — from comedy to beauty to fitness and more. We’re excited about the potential here, and we’ll be gathering feedback from people and creators.”

The app allows users to shoot 15-second videos and overlay popular songs. There is also a list of recommended videos centered based on certain algorithms, as well as hashtags and a page of themed collections. Apart from the app itself, Facebook might integrate Lasso with WhatsApp in a bid to expand its user base.

Considering the popularity of TikTok in India, Facebook will definitely face fierce competition. However, a report suggests that Facebook has done its research well. “They have been mapping several aspects that triggered the growth of TikTok in India through third parties,” said a source familiar with Facebook's plan.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram