TikTok Users Take Note: Facebook Lasso Could Be Heading to India Soon

Facebook is said to be working on launching its short-form video app Lasso in India. The social media giant launched the app last year to take on TikTok which has become quite the popular video-sharing social network in the country. According to a report, the app will be launched in the first financial quarter of this year or by May 2020.

Lasso made its first appearance in the US last year and since then it has been downloaded more than a million times on Google Play Store. During the launch, a Facebook spokesperson had said “Lasso is a new standalone app for short-form, entertaining videos — from comedy to beauty to fitness and more. We’re excited about the potential here, and we’ll be gathering feedback from people and creators.”

The app allows users to shoot 15-second videos and overlay popular songs. There is also a list of recommended videos centered based on certain algorithms, as well as hashtags and a page of themed collections. Apart from the app itself, Facebook might integrate Lasso with WhatsApp in a bid to expand its user base.

Considering the popularity of TikTok in India, Facebook will definitely face fierce competition. However, a report suggests that Facebook has done its research well. “They have been mapping several aspects that triggered the growth of TikTok in India through third parties,” said a source familiar with Facebook's plan.

