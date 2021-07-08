Short-video sharing app TikTok on Wednesday launched a pilot programme that lets users upload video resumes for US-based jobs ranging from a WWE Superstar to a senior data engineer at Shopify or a creative producer at TikTok itself. Under the “TikTok Resumes" programme, companies including Chipotle Mexican Grill and Target Corp will accept video resumes for openings from July 7 through July 31.

Used widely by Gen Z and millennials, the platform will let users apply for entry level jobs to experienced positions with videos bearing the hashtag #TikTokResumes, the company said in a blog post. The United States has been facing a shortage of willing workers as labour demand returns after the pandemic, fueled by rapid vaccinations against the coronavirus.

We’re excited to finally launch the “TikTok Resumes" pilot program to continue expanding and enhancing TikTok as a new channel for recruitment and job discovery. Learn more on our Newsroom. https://t.co/D3ZqUuQjt4— TikTokComms (@TikTokComms) July 7, 2021

Known for trend-setting dance videos, TikTok has seen a rise in career and job-related content under hashtags like #CareerTok. Companies including dating app Bumble Inc and Facebook let users network and search for jobs, but Microsoft Corp’s LinkedIn remains the go-to social media site for professionals.

