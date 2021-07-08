CHANGE LANGUAGE
Tiktok Will Let Users Find Jobs With Its New 'Resumes' Programme: How It Works

Used widely by Gen Z and millennials, the platform will let users apply for entry level jobs to experienced positions with videos bearing the hashtag #TikTokResumes.

Short-video sharing app TikTok on Wednesday launched a pilot programme that lets users upload video resumes for US-based jobs ranging from a WWE Superstar to a senior data engineer at Shopify or a creative producer at TikTok itself. Under the “TikTok Resumes" programme, companies including Chipotle Mexican Grill and Target Corp will accept video resumes for openings from July 7 through July 31.

Used widely by Gen Z and millennials, the platform will let users apply for entry level jobs to experienced positions with videos bearing the hashtag #TikTokResumes, the company said in a blog post. The United States has been facing a shortage of willing workers as labour demand returns after the pandemic, fueled by rapid vaccinations against the coronavirus.

Known for trend-setting dance videos, TikTok has seen a rise in career and job-related content under hashtags like #CareerTok. Companies including dating app Bumble Inc and Facebook let users network and search for jobs, but Microsoft Corp’s LinkedIn remains the go-to social media site for professionals.

first published:July 08, 2021, 11:54 IST