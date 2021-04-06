Tim Cook Responds to Facebook's Criticism of Apple's New Privacy Feature, iOS 14.5 to Rollout Soon

Apple CEO Tim Cook recently appeared on The New York Times’ podcast series Sway, where the company executive opened up on the upcoming iOS 14.5 rollout and the much anticipated App Tracking Transparency feature that is being slammed by Facebook. Cook also spoke about the Parler app’s removal from the Apple Apple Store following violence at the US Capitol building in January and why iPhones do not allow users to sideload apps. Furthermore, the Apple executive expressed admiration for electric car maker Tesla, which is among companies developing autonomous driving capabilities in vehicles. He hinted that there could be an option for Apple to build an autonomous-driving technology platform in future amid rumours that the Cupertino-based tech giant is working on its first car.

Starting with the next iOS 14.5, Cook hinted that the software update for iPhone models and other Apple products would roll out this month without sharing the exact date. The new iOS version was expected to release last month, but Apple rolled out two small patches addressing critical security flaws. Cook further stated he is “shocked" at the criticism against the App Tracking Transparency (ATT) feature that is designed to give users more control over their personal data to prevent targetted advertisements. Facebook has criticised the ATT feature on multiple occasions saying small businesses and social media platforms rely on such data to provide a better user experience. “All we’re [Apple] doing is giving the user the choice whether to be tracked or not. And I think it’s hard to argue against that. I’ve been — I’ve been shocked that there’s been pushback on this to this degree," Cook told NTY’s, Kara Swisher.

Similarly, Cook explained that iPhones do not enable side-loading of apps to prevent its privacy and security model. This was in regards to users able to sideload apps like Fortnite that faces a ban on both Apple and Android devices. Samsung phones or devices with Samsung app store, on the other hand, allow users to download the action title by Epic Games. “It’s about living up to the rules and the guidelines of the App Store. And they [Epic Games] had done that for years and then had decided evidently that they didn’t want to follow the rules anymore," he stated when asked about Epic’s store policy violation.

Speaking of Parler, Cook replied that the app faced a ban due to its clear violation of App Store policies. Parler was criticised for failing to curb hate speech that led to rioters storming the US Capitol building. During the protest, a police officer was killed. When asked about new Apple products, Cook did not confirm any development but lauded advances around AR and autonomous car.