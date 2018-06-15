English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Tim Cook Reveals How Apple Takes Care of Its Employees With This One Simple Health Tip
Here is how Apple takes care of its employees with the most basics of things at the workplace.
Apple CEO Tim Cook. Representative image. (Image: AP)
Apple is the world's biggest technology major on many fronts and a recent disclosure by the company's CEO, Tim Cook, comes as another testimony to the fact. In its relatively new headquarters in Cupertino, California, Apple employees have been provided with standing desks to work, as mentioned by Cook. The reason? "It is much better for your lifestyle," says the Apple Chief.
In a recent interview with Bloomberg, Apple CEO disclosed how the company takes care of its employees' to the point that it incorporates healthy habits in its work environment right down to the way they are seated while at work. "We have given all of our employees, 100%, standing desks. If you can stand for a while, then sit, and so on and so forth, it's much better for your lifestyle," Cook said during the interview.
Apple can be seen employing the simple health tip for its users too. A similar feature can be found on Apple Watch which indicates users to stand up and move after a prolonged period of inactivity. Tim Cook is famously mindful of this, a proof of which was seen as he also made David Rubenstein, the co-founder of The Carlyle Group, stand with him during the Bloomberg interview.
Apart from housing the carefully incorporated benefits for the Apple employees, the Apple Park is a construction marvel in itself. The workplace spreads out across 175-acre in a ring-shape, including a 2.8 million-square-foot main building that is made of the world’s largest panels of curved glass. For safety during a natural calamity, the main ring building can move up to 4 and 1/2 feet horizontally in an earthquake scenario. It’s because of base isolator technology that is anchored to the foundation so that it moves with the ground motion while the building remains in position.
What's more, the Apple Park also includes a visitor center with an Apple Store and cafe which is open to the public and is surrounded by olive trees, a 100,000-square-foot fitness center for Apple employees, secure research and development facilities and the Steve Jobs Theater. The parklands offer two miles of walking and running paths for employees, plus an orchard, meadow and pond within the ring’s interior grounds.
