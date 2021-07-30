Timex India has announced the launch of its “first made-in-India" smartwatch under the Helix brand dubbed Timex Helix Smart 2.0 on Amazon. The new smartwatch that is available on Amazon comes with a temperature sensor, a heart rate sensor and features multiple watch faces. Customers can manage the device via the Helix Smart App that works on both Android and iOS smartphones. The smartwatch also has two variants with either silicon strap or metal band. Moreover, the US-based Timex Group says the Helix Smart 2.0 has been assembled at Timex India’s manufacturing facility at Baddi, Himachal Pradesh. Commenting on the launch, Srinivasan Rajagopalan, General Manager – Operations, Procurement and PPC at Timex India, said that the company’s first “made in India smartwatch" would make its wearable solutions more accessible to a “huge" domestic market in the country.

In terms of specifications, the Timex Helix Smart 2.0 sports a 1.55-inch touch-enabled colour display with 240×240 pixel resolution. The bezels are made of plastic with a traditional watch crown on the right side. The inbuilt battery takes three hours to charge fully to deliver up to nine days of usage time, the company claims. There’s a temperature sensor for continuous temperature monitoring to keep a constant check on health. The Time Helix Smart 2.0 also supports integration with Google Fit and Apple Health to manage users’ vital statistics. Customers can choose between 24 watch faces (four native watch faces and 20 from the app) with support for 10 exercise modes such as running, walking, cycling, climbing, treadmill, spinning, yoga, and more. The Timex Helix Smart 2.0 supports app and email notifications as well. Other notable features include heart rate monitoring, sleep tracker, IP68 rating for dust and water resistance, BMI calculator, remote camera, and do not disturb.

In terms of pricing, the Timex Helix Smart 2.0’s price in India starts at Rs 3,999 with the silicon band option that comes in Black, Green, and White colours. Its metal band option that comes in Rose Gold mesh and Black Mesh costs Rs 4,299. As mentioned, the smartwatch is available on Amazon.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here