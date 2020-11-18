Timex iConnect Active Premium Smartwatch Launched in India, Price Starts at Rs 6,995

Timex is refreshing its Active smartwatch lineup in India with the launch of Timex iConnect Premium Active. The new Timex smartwatch features a 1.4-inch (36mm) display and comes with the option of a soft silicone strap or flexible stainless-steel mesh band. The watch is compatible with both Android and iOS devices and users can manage is it via the iConnect by Timex 2 app. Earlier this year, Timex had introduced the iConnect Active smartwatch for Rs 4,995 and recently unveiled the Timex Fitness Band for Rs 4,495 in the country.

The Timex iConnect Premium Active smartwatch price in India starts at Rs 6,995 for the Silicone strap option that has Black and Rose colour variants. The Flexible stainless-steel mesh strap option costs Rs 7,295 that is available in Silver and Rose Gold finish. Both variants of the iConnect Premium Active are available on the Timex website, although the company has not highlighted any sale deals. The company says that the new smartwatch is aimed at those customers who are both "fashion and fitness conscious."

In terms of specifications, the iConnect Premium Active by Timex features a rectangular plastic dial that is relatively smaller display than the Timex iConnect Active (37mm). The smartwatch comes with an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance and offers 5-day battery life. Additionally, users can get direct notifications for calls and texts and can even view the calendar events on the watch. It can further track heart rate, fitness activities, sleep, and more. Additionally, users can also control music with its full-touch display and the device supports Bluetooth for connectivity.

The overall specifications of the Timex iConnect Active Premium is similar to the Timex Fitness Band that was launched in the country earlier this month. The fitness band is also available with band options such as stainless steel mesh and silicone strap. The Timex Fitness Band offers 5-day battery life and is water-resistant up to 1.5 metres.