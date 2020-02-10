Take the pledge to vote

Tinder to Now Let Users Filter Matches Based on Religion, Politics, and Hobbies

Tinder is also expected to launch Swipe Night, an in-app interactive experience that matches users based on how they chose their own apocalyptic adventure.

AFP Relaxnews

February 10, 2020
In addition to internationally launching Swipe Night, Tinder also has plans to add match filters to the platform. (Image: AFP Relaxnews/ Tinder)

Reports indicate that Tinder's parent company Match Group recently announced plans to give users of the dating app a way to filter their potential matches by factors like religion, political leaning and family plans. Earlier this week Match Group outlined that Tinder will soon have a new set of tools that will allow users to filter who they can be matched with based on hobbies, political and religious positioning, relationship type, and even physical traits like height and body type.

According to reports, which reported on the announcement, there will be both free and paid filter options available; no further information about the feature has been revealed. Essentially, this update will be a more comprehensive version of Tinder U, a feature of the app designed to match college students only with other college students. Match Group CEO Mandy Ginsberg stated that this tool, for example, "was well-received, particularly with female users."

In addition to filters, Tinder is also expected to internationally launch Swipe Night, an in-app interactive experience that matches users with others based on how they directed their choose-your-own apocalyptic adventure, in Q4 of this year. Both features have been designed to bring users in contact with more people who they have things in common with, even if it's simply that fact that both chose to journey alone rather than with friends during the Swipe Night story.

Tinder has not commented on when Tinder filters are expected to roll out to the application.

 

| Edited by: Chhavianshika Singh
