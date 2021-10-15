Tinder Will Help You Find A Date For Weddings With New Plus One Feature

Popular dating app Tinder is bringing a new feature that will allow users to find a new date for this year’s wedding season. Tinder users will be able to access a new “Plus One" option via the Tinder app, which can be found in the Explore section. This option will signify that users are looking for a date to take with them to a wedding. The “Plus One" feature can be found in Tinder’s Explore section, which will allow users to create a profile detailing their basic information and where the wedding is taking place and what the user is looking for.

The feature will be located in the “Explore" section of the Tinder app, which was launched last month to offer users new ways to discover matches by interests and more. “We know many of our members are looking for a Plus One for their next wedding and we are excited to now give them a way to do exactly that on Tinder," he company’s VP for product innovation at Tinder said in a blog post. Tinder is also partnering with WeddingWire, a wedding planning resource company, to help single guests cover the costs of wedding season through a new Wedding Grant giveaway.

The company says users are already gearing up for the wedding season and the mentions of a “plus one" in Tinder bio’s have increased 45 percent since the beginning of the year.

