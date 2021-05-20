Tired of Daily Zoom Calls? Otter Can Automatically Join, Transcribe and Share with All

Otter, the AI based speech to text transcription tool, has a new feature that will come in handy for every user that spends way too much time on Zoom video calls. The new feature is auto transcribe for Zoom, and it lets users schedule the Otter AI to sync with their calendar app and Zoom account, and subsequently attend Zoom meetings automatically. It will then login to a scheduled Zoom meeting on behalf of a user, transcribe the meeting in a separate doc, and also share the link to the transcription in the Zoom meeting’s chat, with all attendees. Otter also states that once linked to a user’s calendar app and Zoom profile, the Otter desktop and mobile apps will further show a list of completed and future Zoom meetings, and for completed meetings, a copy of the transcription will show up in this list itself.

Interestingly, copies of the transcribed Zoom meetings will be saved in a Google Docs style file, which users can further choose to share with other individuals or teams. If they choose to do so, they can create a new group of users or select an individual, and share this document further. The privilege of access can also be configured as view only, view and comment and editable, hence restricting who can do what in a collaborative work setup. However, the feature will require users to have subscribed to Otter’s pro version, which supports collaborative transcription, editing, commenting and now live Zoom transcription as well.

Otter had previously already introduced live captioning for Zoom video conferences, which could be used by pro subscribers of Otter to get live text transcripts of calls, when synced to the app. Otter has also offered live transcription notes for taking quick notes during Zoom calls, and also offers the same feature for Google Meet sessions as well. However, Otter does not yet have auto transcription and collaboration for any other video conferencing service apart from Zoom as of now – something that it may work on in the future to increase its scope of adoption.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here