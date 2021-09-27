Tired of the Native Windows 10 Theme and Wallpaper? Pro Tips to Personalise Your PC

Digital world is no longer a concept and has become a reality in the last few years. Even more, accelerated by the COVID 19 pandemic, our time spent in front of PCs and smartphones have increased significantly, and it is natural to feel exhausted and tired starting at the same screen all day long. If you own a Windows PC, there are several tweaks (in the form of apps and settings) to make your system more lively. To help you shape your digital experience, we bring you some useful tips on how to personalise your Windows device.

Set a dynamic wallpaper: WinDynamicDesktop on Microsoft Store ports the Dynamic Desktop feature from macOS Mojave to Windows 10. It uses users’ location to determine the times of sunrise and sunset and changes the desktop wallpaper based on the time of day. Choose a theme and enter your location the first time you run the app, then it will minimise your system tray and change the wallpaper in the background.

Let Windows set a daily Wallpaper for you: Users can get a new wallpaper daily with Microsoft’s free Bing Wallpaper app. The app is available on Microsoft Store.

Match theme colour to wallpaper: Irrespective of the wallpaper, Windows allows users to set a theme that matches overall aesthetics. If you turn on “automatically pick an accent colour" in Settings > Personalisation > Colours, Windows will set your theme colour by picking the most suitable one from your wallpaper.

Custom icons and menus: If Windows default icons and menus are not enough for you, you can customise them as you like using Winaero Tweaker. In Windows 10, you can access this window through Settings > Personalisation > Themes > Desktop Icon Settings.

Tweak hidden settings: There is more to Windows customisation than meets the eye in the Settings options. To access hidden settings, download Ultimate Windows Tweaker, and you can further customise Windows in a lot more ways than you expected.

Arranging taskbar: You can also move the taskbar or set it to hide automatically. Notably, the upcoming Windows 11 will come with a centralised taskbar that may not go well with some users. You can change its placement by heading to Settings > Personalisation > Taskbar and choose the options you like.

Change Start Menu size: Users can also change the size of the start menu by going to Settings > Personalisation > Start and choose if they like a full-screen start menu or a smaller one.

Shed your old desktop skin for a new one: Apart from the software side, many third-party vendors now sell custom skins that match your personality better. Internally too, you can change your desktop skin just like you change launchers on your smartphone. Using Rainmeter, user can customise a range of features to your desktop including widgets, floating toolbars and stylised clocks.

Setting a lock screen slideshow: You can either put your picture or a slideshow on the lock screen. You can choose this setting by selecting a slideshow under Settings > Personalisation > Background.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here