To Celebrate Poco M3 Yellow Variant Success, Poco Announces Hello Yellow Sale on Feb 19

POCO recently launched its Poco M3 smartphone in India. The new offering from the Xiaomi spin-off brand opened to a positive response as it sold over 1,50,000 units during the first sale. To celebrate the success, Poco has announced a special “Hello Yellow” sale for the yellow color variant after receiving an overwhelming response in its debut sale. Poco M3 went on sale for the first time on February 9. The yellow colour variant of the Poco M3 has caught the most amount of attention, as everyone has praised the smartphone's striking look in yellow.

The yellow variant of the Poco M3 has seen such great response, that the company has ramped up production of the Poco Yellow variant for the recently-launched smartphone. The Special Poco Yellow sale will begin on February 19 at 12PM (noon) IST on Flipkart. During the Special Yellow sale, only the yellow-coloured variant of the Poco M3 will be available for purchase. The Poco M3 is priced at Rs 10,999 onwards for the base 6GB RAM + 64GB variant and Rs 11,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant.

The Poco M3 will go on its second normal sale on February 16, which will also begin at 12PM (noon) IST and will be held on Flipkart.

In terms of specifications, the Poco M3 comes with a 6.53-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,340 pixels) display with 90.34 percent screen-to-body ratio. It is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC accompanied by Adreno 610 GPU and paired with 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage, which is expandable to 512GB via a microSD card slot. The smartphone comes with Android 10-based MIUI out of the box and has a 6,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging.

In terms of optics, the triple rear camera setup on the Poco M3 houses a 48-megapixel primary sensor, a 2-megapixel secondary sensor, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. At the front, there's an 8-megapixel shooter housed inside the waterdrop notch. Notably, the rear cameras support modes such as Document mode, night mode, AI scene detection, Google Lens, AI Beautify, portrait mode, and more. Other features on the Poco M3 include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

POCO M3 comes with a killer design and leading set of specifications. With a 6GB RAM configuration, 2-day 6000mAh battery, 48MP triple camera setup and a full HD+ display, POCO M3 ups the segment standards by a huge margin.