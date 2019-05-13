Take the pledge to vote

To Have and to Hold: Check Out the OnePlus 7 Pro at an Exclusive Pop-up Store in Delhi

OnePlus will also be launching a series of pop-up stores on May 15 across India for one day only.

Brand Studio |

Updated:May 13, 2019, 12:45 PM IST
To Have and to Hold: Check Out the OnePlus 7 Pro at an Exclusive Pop-up Store in Delhi
OnePlus will also be launching a series of pop-up stores on May 15 across India for one day only.
Over the last five years, OnePlus has changed the face of the smartphone industry, surprising key players to become a force to reckon with within the span of just half a decade. The manufacturer that prides itself on creating premium build products that look great and are at accessible price points is set to launch its latest and most talked-about offering: the feature-packed OnePlus 7 Pro; a phone that is rumoured to bring premium competitors down to their knees.

On May 17, OnePlus followers in Delhi will get the chance to get their hands on the smartphone through an exclusive experience pop-up store that will be open for an entire month. This experience store will give the brand’s loyal followers, interested customers and curious consumers an opportunity to play around with the smartphone and get questions answered by staff.

It will allow customers to be among the first to get hands-on experience of the smartphone, its look and feel, as well as its features, tech and specs. The OnePlus 7 Pro will be available for purchase and there will also be the opportunity to get exclusive OnePlus merchandise and goodies at the store. These include earphones, vouchers, cases, t-shirts and bags.

OnePlus will also be launching a series of pop-up stores on May 15 across India for one day only. Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune, Chennai and Ahmedabad will all have a single pop-up store open for purchase of the smartphone at a central location. For more details on the location and timings of the pop-up stores, visit the OnePlus website.

From a pop-up front camera and 48MP + 16MP + 8P sensor configuration on the back to HDR10+ Certification typically only seen on Smart TVs that allows support for high-resolution content, the OnePlus 7 Pro is promising to be the next big thing in the smartphone arena. But does the actual device live up to its hype? A visit to its experience pop-up store can answer this burning question.
