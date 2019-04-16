English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Today Marks 47 Years of NASA's Penultimate Moon Mission Aboard the Apollo 16
The Apollo 16 was NASA’s fifth lunar landing mission, and was intended to have astronauts discover volcanic rocks on the surface of the moon.
The Apollo 16 was NASA’s fifth lunar landing mission, and was intended to have astronauts discover volcanic rocks on the surface of the moon.
Loading...
April 16 marks a historic day in the history of mankind’s space conquests, with this year marking the 47th anniversary of NASA’s penultimate, manned moon mission. On this day, back in 1972, the Apollo 16 mission took off on a Saturn V rocket on a three-day cruise to the moon, from the iconic launch pad 39A at the Kennedy Space Center. It marked the penultimate mission of the Apollo space programme, and lasted for a total of 11 days, one hour, 51 minutes and five seconds, from lift-off to landing.
The mission was manned by mission commander John Young, command module pilot Ken Mattingly, and lunar module pilot Charlie Duke. After a three-day cruise to the moon, Young and Duke proceeded to land on the lunar highlands, becoming only the second lunar module to do so, as Mattingly stayed behind in the command module. The objective of the mission was to collect volcanic rocks from the lunar surface. However, the astronauts failed to locate any, but instead returned to Earth with 200lbs of other lunar rock samples, for scientists to observe.
Alongside this, a second significant part of the Apollo 16 mission was a one-hour spacewalk, conducted by Mattingly, in order to retrieve several film cassettes from outside the command module. The mission also deployed a subsatellite from the command module, on its way back to Earth. The module landed back on Earth in the South Pacific Ocean, on April 27.
It is incredible to note how far technology has come in the past 47 years, and appreciate the entire set of technological struggle that the NASA scientists had gone through nearly five decades ago, as the first era of the space race unfolded. Today, as we take on a new era of privatisation of space, the Apollo 16 missions serve as a reminder of the sensitive nature of the final frontier, and the massive significance of space missions that never fail to mesmerise.
The mission was manned by mission commander John Young, command module pilot Ken Mattingly, and lunar module pilot Charlie Duke. After a three-day cruise to the moon, Young and Duke proceeded to land on the lunar highlands, becoming only the second lunar module to do so, as Mattingly stayed behind in the command module. The objective of the mission was to collect volcanic rocks from the lunar surface. However, the astronauts failed to locate any, but instead returned to Earth with 200lbs of other lunar rock samples, for scientists to observe.
Alongside this, a second significant part of the Apollo 16 mission was a one-hour spacewalk, conducted by Mattingly, in order to retrieve several film cassettes from outside the command module. The mission also deployed a subsatellite from the command module, on its way back to Earth. The module landed back on Earth in the South Pacific Ocean, on April 27.
It is incredible to note how far technology has come in the past 47 years, and appreciate the entire set of technological struggle that the NASA scientists had gone through nearly five decades ago, as the first era of the space race unfolded. Today, as we take on a new era of privatisation of space, the Apollo 16 missions serve as a reminder of the sensitive nature of the final frontier, and the massive significance of space missions that never fail to mesmerise.
| Edited by: ---
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Suzuki Hayabusa Review
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Realme 3 Review: Running Hot on The Heels of Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 7
-
Thursday 28 March , 2019
Jaguar F-Type P300 R-Dynamic Coupe Review – The Sports Car You Always Wanted?
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
Review: Yamaha MT-15 Track Ride
-
Sunday 24 March , 2019
Ford Figo Facelift First Drive Review
Suzuki Hayabusa Review
Thursday 04 April , 2019 Realme 3 Review: Running Hot on The Heels of Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 7
Thursday 28 March , 2019 Jaguar F-Type P300 R-Dynamic Coupe Review – The Sports Car You Always Wanted?
Friday 22 March , 2019 Review: Yamaha MT-15 Track Ride
Sunday 24 March , 2019 Ford Figo Facelift First Drive Review
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Rishi Kapoor Wants to Know Why Indian Cricket Team is Obsessed with Stubble
- Champions League: Injury-Hit Juventus Depend on Cristiano Ronaldo vs Ajax in Quarter-final
- Malaika Arora's 'Awesome' Reaction to Arjun Kapoor's India's Most Wanted Teaser
- Champions League: Manchester United Dream of Another Comeback at Camp Nou vs Barcelona
- Did Richard Linklater’s Film ‘Before Sunset’ Predict the Notre-Dame Cathedral Fire 15 Years Ago?
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results