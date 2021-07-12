Chinese computer maker Lenovo today announced its ‘Lenovo Aware’ smart learning solution for consumers, which will come pre-bundled with the latest generation of Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3i and IdeaPad Slim 5i laptops. Lenovo Aware software aims to support a remote learning experience by addressing few digital challenges brought to light over the last year. One such challenge is keeping young students focused and motivated while engaged in online classes and improve their digital well-being. The COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted the education sector, by enforcing remote education. Lenovo also cited a survey that it conducted on virtual education that revealed the main challenges parents face.

Lenovo, in its survey said that the most common challenges that parents are facing with the adaptation of online school include doubts regarding effectiveness of online learning, Constant monitoring required for kids, Excess use of laptops and other electronic devices leading to excessive screen time and body posture issues, and more. Lenovo says that its new smart learning solution addresses these issues by using the PC’s built-in camera to detect a person’s body language and eye contact with the device. The software can be activated within Lenovo Vantage and all the features have to be manually activated by opting in through the settings in Lenovo Aware. The software reminds the user to sit back from the screen, straighten up their posture, take a break from the screen to rest their eyes, with the help of pop up notifications and audio alerts.

Some of the key features of the software include a Break Reminder that Automatically reminds the user to take breaks according to the computer usage time settings the user sets, Distance Reminder: Detect the distance between the user’s face and the PC screen to prevent the distance from being too close to affect eyesight, Posture Reminder: Detect whether the user is sitting correctly and alert the user when there is consistent incorrect sitting posture for a period of time, and Attention Function: To determine whether users are currently in a state of concentration.

While Lenovo has picked out quite real challenged that need to be addressed with remote learning and remote work, the Lenovo Aware software comes with a big trade-off - privacy. Giving the company access to a person’s camera for a prolonged period of time is something that would certainly raise doubts.

