Top 2-In-1 Laptops From HP, Microsoft, Lenovo And Others Under Rs 50,000

Two-in-one laptops offer a two-way utility of a laptop as well as a tablet. With today’s 2-in-1 laptops supporting styluses as well, many people who are into designing or art have taken up 2-in-1 laptops for their work or personal usage. While there are many nice products out there in the market, 2-in-1 laptops are expensive and it is difficult to get one if you are not willing to shell out a substantial amount of money. Hence, we have collated a list of some of the top 2-in-1 laptops that you can buy in India under Rs 50,000.

Microsoft Surface Go 3

Recently launched in India, the Microsoft Surface Go 3 starts at a price of Rs 47,999 and is available for pre-order on Amazon. The laptop will go on sale starting next month and those who pre-order the Surface Go 3 right now will also get a free Surface Pen with their laptop. The Microsoft Surface Go 3 comes with a 10.5-inch display with a 5-megapixel front camera. The laptop is powered by Intel’s dual-core Pentium Gold 6500Y processor and users can also opt for a 10th Generation i3-10100Y. The laptop comes with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of SSD storage.

HP Pavilion x360

Priced at Rs 45,990, the Intel i3 (10th Gen) variant of the HP Pavilion x360 is priced at Rs 45,990 on Flipkart. The laptop comes with a 14-inch display and is powered by a 10th Generation Intel Core i3 processor paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD storage.

Asus VivoBook Flip 14 i3

Asus VivoBook Flip 14 i3 is priced at Rs 46,990 and is available for sale on Flipkart. The 2-in-1 laptop sports a 10th generation i3 processor paired with 4GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage. The laptop comes with Windows 10 out of the box which can be updated to Windows 11.

Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i

The Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i is priced at Rs 49,021 on Flipkart. It comes with a 14-inch Full-HD AMOLED display and is powered by a 10th Gen Intel Core i5 processor. The laptop comes with 8GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage. Users also get a Stylus for free with the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i.

