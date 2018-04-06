Top 5 Android Smartphones Under Rs 20,000 Launched in 2018

Nokia 6. (Image: Sarthak Dogra/ News18.com)

We are almost at the end of the first quarter of the year 2018 and the smartphone companies have already come up with substantial product launches during this tenure. Much of these launches took place during the Mobile World Congress held in Barcelona in February. Since then, smartphone manufacturers have also held various local launches in India to introduce their products. Now it is not a surprise that the number of smartphones launched in the budget category is way more than the flagship devices unveiled by the companies. So, in a hoard of such products available in the market, it is natural for any potential buyer to be spoilt for choice. To make it an easier affair, here are some handpicked devices from the lot which are a good buy for any budget smartphone buyer out there.In addition to its regular ‘Note’ series in India, Xiaomi has this time brought another step up variant along with the Redmi Note 5 in the form of the Redmi Note 5 Pro. The Xiaomi smartphone boasts of a more appealing design, an enhanced processor efficiency and better camera capabilities as compared to the Redmi Note 5.As for its specifications, the Redmi Note 5 Pro is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC clocked at 1.8GHz and comes in two variants, a 4GB RAM variant and another 6GB RAM option, both carrying a 64GB internal storage. It sports a similar display as the Redmi Note 5, same operating system and the battery efficiency.The optics on the Redmi Note 5 Pro are backed by a dual camera setup at the back placed vertically. The setup comprises of a 12-megapixel primary sensor with f/2.2 aperture and a 5-megapixel sensor with f/2.0 aperture. The front sports a 20-megapixel selfie shooter with a Sony IMX376 sensor, LED selfie light and Beautify 4.0.The 4GB RAM + 64GB memory variant of the Redmi Note 5 Pro is priced at Rs 13,999 while the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage option has been priced at Rs 16,999.HMD Global recently introduced three new smartphones in India under its Nokia line-up. The most budgeted option amongst the lot is the revised version of the Nokia 6 and is called Nokia 6 (2018). Along with an impressive design, the Nokia 6 features Zeiss optics and an Android One experience for those who love to own a stock Android device.As for its specifications, the new Nokia 6 (2018) sports a 5.5-inch IPS Full HD display with a 1080x1920 pixel resolution and a 16:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 SoC and carries a 4GB LPDDR4 RAM and 32GB/ 64GB internal storage options, further expandable up to 128GB using external microSD.The phone runs Android 8.0 Oreo out-of-the-box and being an Android One device, dons a stock Android UI and promises timely security and feature updates by Google. It is backed by a 3000 mAh battery.Nokia 6 (2018) is available for Rs 16,999.Honor came up with a terrific offering right at the start of this year with the launch of its budget smartphone, the Honor 9 Lite. Why terrific? Well, the smartphone comes with a quad camera setup, an all-glass finish and what’s more, just at a price of Rs 10.999. With almost the lowest price tag in this entire list, Honor 9 Lite simply pulls of that premium look, all thanks to its design.In terms of specifications, Honor 9 Lite features a 5.65-inch Full HD+ FullView display with an 18:9 aspect ratio and 2160x1080 pixel resolution. It is powered by Honor's own HiSilicon Kirin 659 octa-core SoC, with four cores clocked at 2.36 GHz and four at 1.7GHz. It runs Honor's own UI - EMUI 8.0 on top of the latest Android Oreo 8.0. The Honor 9 Lite comes in two memory variants - one with a 3GB RAM and a 32GB internal storage and the other with a 4GB RAM and 64GB storage onboard, both expandable up to 256GB using external microSD.In terms of optics, the Honor 9 Lite features a dual camera setup at the front and at the back, with one 13-megapixel primary lens and a 2-megapixel secondary lens. The primary camera also features PDAF Fast Focus as well as an LED Flash. The selfie camera carries features like smart selfie, beautification mode and a hand gesture mode.Honor 9 Lite is priced at Rs 10,999 for the 32 GB variant and Rs 14,999 for the 64 GB storage variant.Samsung introduced the next variant of its top-selling smartphone in the country. The Galaxy J7 Prime 2 features a full metal unibody with a 2.5D glass and a fingerprint sensor at the front.Samsung Galaxy J7 Prime 2 sports a 5.5-inch Full HD display and is powered by a 1.6 GHz Exynos Octa-Core processor, coupled with a 3GB RAM and 32GB of internal storage, further expandable up to 256GB. A feature that the smartphone comes with is the Samsung Mall which allows the users to click pictures of a product or use an image in their phone's gallery and search for the same for purchase online. In addition, it comes with Samsung Pay Mini for UPI based payments directly through the smartphone.In terms of optics, the Galaxy J7 Prime 2 sports 13-megapixel front and rear camera with a f/1.9 aperture in both.Galaxy J7 Prime 2 is priced at Rs 13,990.Oppo recently introduced an upgraded version of its Oppo A83 launched back in January. The Oppo A83 Pro carries just memory upgrades over the Oppo A83 while the rest of the specifications of the smartphones are the same.Specifications of the Oppo A83 Pro include an octa-core MediaTek MT6737T SoC coupled with a 4GB RAM and a 64GB inbuilt storage that is further expandable up to 256GB. It sports a 5.7-inch HD+ display with 1440x720 pixels resolution and an 18:9 aspect ratio.In terms of optics, the smartphone comes with a 13-megapixel primary camera along with an LED flash and an 8-megapixel selfie shooter. Its I backed by a 3180mAh battery and also supports facial recognition for security.Oppo A83 Pro is priced at Rs 15,990.