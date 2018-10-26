Top 5 Android Smartphones Under Rs 10,000 For Diwali 2018

Diwali is almost here and most people are looking for something new for themselves. Smartphones, a great gifting idea, is ideal for any generation. Smartphones can be a good gifting option and can be very useful for someone who is still hanging on to an old smartphone or a feature phone. There are some extremely good offerings in the budget phone market which mean you don’t have to spend a ton of money on a smartphone. If you are planning to purchase a good smartphone around Rs 10,000 this festive season, we have compiled some of the best smartphones in this price bracket.Huawei sub-brand Honor has launched its latest budget smartphone Honor 7S in India today. The Honor 7S price in India is set at Rs. 6,999 for the lone 2GB RAM/ 16GB inbuilt storage variant. Honor 7S features a 5.45-inch HD+ (720x1440 pixels) TFT FullView display with an 18:9 aspect ratio and pixel density of 295ppi. The smartphone is powered by a quad-core MediaTek MT6739 SoC, coupled with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of onboard storage. Storage is expandable via a dedicated microSD card slot (up to 256GB).In terms of optics, it features single 13-megapixel rear camera with phase detection auto-focus and LED flash. At the front, there is a 5-megapixel selfie camera with dedicated LED flash. The smartphone also supports face unlock via its front-facing camera.Honor 7S runs on Android 8.1 Oreo out of the box with EMUI 8.1 skin laid on top and houses 3020mAh battery. The device also supports dual SIM dual standby but lacks dual VoLTE support. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, 3.5mm audio jack, and MicroUSB 2.0 port.Realme 2 prices start from Rs 8,990, and its talking points are the stylish design and trendy features. The Realme 2 features a 6.2-inch HD+ display that runs at a resolution of 720x1520pixels and a pixel density of 271ppi. The display also comes with a notch on top, giving it an aspect ratio of 19:9. The handset is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 SoC, coupled with an Adreno 506 GPU, 3GB/ 4GB RAM, and 32GB/ 64GB of onboard storage which can be expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB). Realme 2 runs ColorOS 5.1 on top of Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box and comes with 4230mAh battery.In terms of optics, the Realme 2 houses dual rear cameras that come with a combination of 13-megapixel primary lens with f/2.2 aperture and a secondary 2-megapixel sensor with f/2.4 aperture. For the front, there is an 8-megapixel shooter with f/2.2 aperture. The smartphone features AI Beautification 2.0, real-time AR Stickers, front camera HDR and bokeh mode. Connectivity options on the dual-SIM phone include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/GLONASS support, OTG support, FM radio, a microUSB 2.0 port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.Redmi Y2 with 3GB RAM and 32 GB storage option is priced at Rs 9,999 while the model with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage costs Rs 12,999. The specifications include a 5.99-inch HD+ display and 18:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone comes with a Snapdragon 625 processor and has a 3,080 mAh battery.The device comes with a dual rear camera setup with a 12-megapixel primary sensor along with a 5-megapixel secondary sensor. Besides this, the Redmi Y2 has a 16-megapixel sensor on the front with AI packed features such as AI Portrait Mode and AI Smart Beauty.Honor 7C is available in two options - 3GB/ 32GB option priced at Rs 9,999 and another with 4GB/ 64GB storage priced at Rs 11,999. Honor 7C sports a 5.99-inch display with 1440x720 pixels resolution and an 18:9 aspect ratio. The device is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 SoC and carries a 3GB/ 4GB RAM along with 32GB/ 64GB internal storage which is further expandable up to 256GB. It runs Android 8.0 Oreo with Huawei's own EMUI 8.0 on top.As for its optics, the Honor 7C comes with a dual camera setup at the back that includes a 13-megapixel lens coupled to a 2-megapixel lens for depth effect. The camera also comes with PDAF and an LED Flash. At the front, the smartphone sports an 8-megapixel for selfies that also comes with LED Flash.The Honor 7C is backed by a 3000 mAh battery and comes with connectivity options like Wi-Fi 802.11, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot, Bluetooth 4.2, micro USB 2.0 and more.Realme 1 sports a glass fibre body at the back with the diamond-like finish. The company claims that the device feature 15 tangent planes carved on the back body, which gives different shades of black. The smartphone features a 6-inch FullHD+ IPS LCD display with an 18:9 aspect ratio and a 2160x1080 pixels resolution and a 403 ppi. It is powered by a MediaTek MT6771 SoC and come with a 6GB RAM coupled with 128GB internal storage. It runs the latest Android 8.1 operating system with ColorOS 5.0 on top. The smartphone is backed by a 3410 mAh.As for its optics, the Realme 1 comes with a 13-megapixel primary camera at the back with PDAF and depth (Bokeh) effect and an 8-megapixel selfie shooter at the front that also support Bokeh effect. Security features on the smartphone include a Face Unlock but surprisingly, skips out on a fingerprint sensor. Connectivity options on the smartphone include a microUSB slot, Bluetooth 4.2, FM Radio and a hybrid SIM slot for dual-SIM connectivity.