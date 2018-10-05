Top 5 Android Smartphones Under Rs 20,000

In the Indian smartphone market, brands such as Xiaomi, Nokia, Honor, Motorola and Realme are constantly launching new phones at price points less than Rs 20,000. These smartphones offer good overall performance, better imaging quality than ever before, and reliable battery backup, without costing a lot of money. From the newly launched Realme 2 Pro to the Motorola Power-One, here is a look at top smartphones that you can buy for less than Rs 20,000. So, if you are confused as to which smartphone you should buy, look no further. Here are the best smartphones under Rs. 20,000 in India in October 2018.The Motorola One Power sports a 6.2-inch full-HD+ LCD Max Vision display with a 19:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC and comes with an Adreno 509 GPU and 4GB of RAM. Out of the box, it runs Android 8.1 Oreo which is upgradable to Android Pie. It carries a 64GB internal storage that is further expandable up to 256GB. The device also comes with a USB Type-C connectivity and a 3.5mm headphone jack.As for its optics, the Android smartphone features a 16-megapixel primary and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor within a dual camera setup. At the front, it sports a 12-megapixel selfie shooter. One of the major highlights of this smartphone is the 5000mAh battery. The company claims that with TurboPower charger, one could get 6 hours of battery life with 15 minutes of charge. On the connectivity front, it supports 4G VoLTE, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C and a headphone jack.Honor Play features a 6.3-inch Full-HD+ display with a 2340x1080 pixels resolution and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio, along with a notch at the top of the display. It is powered by Huawei's own HiSilicon Kirin 970 processor and runs Android 8.1 Oreo-based EMUI 8.2 that comes with AI-powered features like Face Unlock, Notification Safety, and scene, object, and 3D facial recognition.The device sports a dual camera setup at the back with a 16-megapixel (f/2.2) primary sensor and a 2-megapixel (f/2.4) secondary sensor. The camera setup offers features like PDAF, single-LED flash and more. At the front, the Honor Play comes with a 16-megapixel selfie shooter with a f/2.0 aperture.Connectivity options on the device include a hybrid dual-SIM setup, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 4.2, USB Type-C, GPS/ A-GPS and a 3.5mm headphone jack. It is backed by a 3750 mAh battery. The smartphone measures 157.91x74.27x7.48mm and weighs 176 grams.Realme 2 Pro sports a 6.3-inch (1080x2340 pixels) full-HD+ screen with 90.8 percent screen-to-body ratio, 19.5:9 aspect ratio, and 409ppi pixel density. The device is powered by Qualcomm’s octa-core, AI-enabled, Snapdragon 660 AIE SoC, which allows better performance and runs on Android 8.1-based ColorOS. This is paired with three memory options of 4GB, 6GB and 8GB along with two storage options of 64GB and 128GB.The Realme 2 Pro sports a 16-megapixel + 2-megapixel dual-camera setup at the back, with the second sensor enabling depth-effect shots. At the front, there is a 16-megapixel camera, which is also capable of portrait shots through an AI-based depth effect. The phone has 3,500 mAh battery capacity but lacks support for fast charging.The Nokia 6.1 Plus features a 5.8-inch Full HD+ IPS LCD display running at a resolution of 2,280×1,080pixels, and aspect ratio of 19:9, the screen also comes with a display notch. The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 processor and comes with 4GB/6GB RAM options. In terms of optics, the Nokia 6.1 Plus has a dual rear camera setup that includes a 16MP autofocus sensor with f/2.0 aperture and a 5MP monochrome sensor with f/2.2 aperture. At the front, there is a 16MP camera with f/2.0 aperture. Nokia 6.1 Plus also offers Bothie, which was introduced with Nokia 7 to let users capture a single photograph from both the front and rear cameras simultaneously. There is a fingerprint sensor on the back, as well as the Face Unlock feature.Nokia 6.1 Plus houses a 3,060mAh battery with support for fast charging and also supports Bluetooth 5.0, 4G VoLTE and WiFi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac. The smartphone also has 3.5mm headphone jack slot and comes with a single microphone. The phone runs Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box and the company also announced it will be among the first phones to get Android P as well.Xiaomi Mi A2 features a 5.99-inch display with 18:9 aspect ratio and 2.5D curved Gorilla Glass. The new Xiaomi device runs Android 8.1 Oreo and is powered by the octa-core Snapdragon 660 SoC and Adreno 5comesPU. It also comes with up to 6GB LPDDR4x dual channel RAM and up to 128GB internal storage options.In terms of optics, there is a dual-camera setup at the back which includes a combination of 20-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.75 aperture, and 12-megapixel secondary sensor with f/1.75 aperture. The camera is back by AI chops for automatic scene selection. There is a 20-megapixel camera with soft light LED flash for selfies. Mi A2 also supports Face Unlock functionality, along with the fingerprint sensor on the back and houses a 3010mAh, with support for QuickCharge 3.0. Connectivity options on the Mi A2 are 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi a/b/g/n/ac, Wi-Fi Direct, Miracast, Bluetooth 5.0, IR emitter and USB Type-C port.