Top 5 Budget Android Smartphones of 2018: Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro, Realme U1, Nokia 5.1 Plus And More

We are at the end of 2018 and during this year, various smartphone manufacturers launched their smartphones for the budget-centric Indian Market. The best selling brands in the country that including Xiaomi, Realme and Honor all had focused strategy to launch the maximum number of budget smartphones in India. HMD Global and its Nokia branded phones also tried to leave a mark in this segment. Flagship phones were more expensive than ever in 2018, but as the top-end gets better so does the lower range smartphones. Here is the list of top 5 budget phones of the year under Rs 20,000.Xiaomi's Redmi Note 5 Pro is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC clocked at 1.8GHz and comes in two variants, a 4GB RAM variant and another 6GB RAM option, both carrying a 64GB internal storage. It sports a 5.99-inch FHD+ display with a 2160x1080p pixel resolution and a 2.5D finish. It runs the latest MIUI 9 based on Android Nougat 7.1.1. The Redmi Note 5 Pro is backed by a 4000 mAh battery.The optics on the Redmi Note 5 Pro are backed by a dual camera setup at the back placed vertically. The setup comprises of a 12-megapixel primary sensor with f/2.2 aperture and a 5-megapixel sensor with f/2.0 aperture. The front sports a 20-megapixel selfie shooter with a Sony IMX376 sensor, LED selfie light and Beautify 4.0.The device features a 6.3-inch IPS LCD display with the same resolution of 2340x1080. The display is protected by 2.5D Gorilla Glass and has a screen to body ratio of 90.8%. Powering the device is MediaTek’s flagship octa-core processor, the Helio P70, clocked at 2.1GHz. This is paired with either 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage or 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The phone supports dual 4G LTE, WiFi 802.11a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, GLONASS and MicroUSB. The device houses 3,500mAh battery which doesn’t support fast charging. On the software front, the U1 runs Android 8.1 Oreo with ColorOS skin on top.In terms of optics, the back of the phone has a 13MP+2MP dual camera setup enhanced with AI and has an aperture of f/2.2. The front of the phone has a Sony IMX576 sensor with 296 facial detection points and AI capabilities. The smartphone is available in Ambitious Black, Brave Blue and Fiery Gold colour variants.The Zenfone Max Pro sports a 6-inch Full HD display with a and an 18:9 aspect ratio. The device is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC with eight Kryo 260 cores and comes in two memory variants. It runs the latest Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box and comes as the first offering by Asus to run a stock Android.As for its optics, the Zenfone Max Pro (M1) sports a dual camera setup at the back that includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor coupled with a 5-megapixel secondary sensor for depth effect. The camera also comes with LED flash and features like PDAF. AT the front, the Zenfone Max Pro comes with an 16-megapixel selfie shooter with Softlight LED. The Zenfone Max Pro is backed by a massive 5000 mAh battery.the phone comes with a 5.5-inch display bearing 18:9 aspect ratio in a 6000-series Aluminum unibody design. An octa-core MediaTek Helio P18 SoC powers the phone. It is launched in two variants – 2GB RAM+16GB storage and 3GB RAM+32GB storage. In terms of optics, The Nokia 5.1 Plus also gets an updated 16-megapixel primary camera with phase detection autofocus and dual-LED flash.There is an 8-megapixel camera at the front for selfies. The phone has a relatively smaller 2970mAh battery and it also comes laden with Android 8.1 Oreo out of the box. Connectivity options in the Nokia 5.1 include 4G LTE, VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS and NFCThe Honor 9N features a 5.84-inch FHD+ display, bordered by metal edges with 2.5D glass on the front and rear and with a 19:9 aspect ratio. The device is powered by the mid-range octa-core Kirin 659 processor with a 3GB/ 4GB RAM configuration and up to 32GB/64GB/128GB of internal storage which will be expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB).n terms of optics, the Honor 9N features a dual rear camera setup with a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor with f/2.2 aperture, alongside an LED flash. The camera also comes with PDAF and supports features such as HDR, time-lapse, and burst mode. On the front, there is a 16-megapixel sensor that works with a beauty mode.The device runs on the Android 8.0 Oreo with Honor’s own EMUI 8.0 on top and it is backed up by 3000mAh battery. It also has a rear-facing fingerprint sensor as well as includes a Face Unlock feature.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.