Top 5 Budget Android Smartphones to Buy Under Rs 15,000

In India, there is a lot of demand for smartphones that are priced under Rs 15,000. With the growth of Chinese smartphone makers like Xiaomi and Honor in the country, a flood of options from these and other players have left customers confused when it comes to buying the right phone. With new technologies becoming more affordable, there are new smartphones launching in this segment every day. Here is a comparison of the specifications of top five budget smartphones and the features that they have to offer.Following the lines of the Redmi Note 4, Xiaomi has brought the Redmi Note 5 priced at Rs 9,999 for the 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage and at Rs 11,999 for the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. The new Xiaomi budget offering is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor clocked at 2.0GHz.Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro Review: Best Bang For Your Buck at Rs 13,999The Redmi Note 5 sports a 5.99-inch FHD+ display with a 2160x1080p pixel resolution and a 2.5D finish. It runs the latest MIUI 9 based on Android Nougat 7.1.1. In terms of optics, the smartphone sports a 12-megapixel primary camera at the back with a f/2.2 aperture and a 5-megapixel selfie camera at the front with LED selfie light and Beautify 3.0. The Redmi Note 5 is backed by a 4000 mAh battery.The Redmi Note 5 comes in 158.5x75.45x8.05mm dimensions and weighs 180 grams. It also sports a fingerprint sensor placed at the back right below the camera. It offers a hybrid (Nano) SIM slot.Huawei's sub-brand Honor has come up with its new budget smartphone Honor 7X to compete with Xiaomi and Motorola in the very same segment. As for its specifications, the Honor 7X is powered by a HiSilicon Kirin 659 octa-core SoC and will run Android 7.1.1 Nougat, topped with EMUI 5.1. The storage variants of the smartphone include 32GB, 64GB and 128GB options, with the capacity of expanding the memory up to 256GB using an external microSD. Following the industry trend, the device boasts of a 5.93-inch near bezel-less, Full-HD display with an 18:9 aspect ratio. It will run on a 4GB RAM and will be backed by a 3340 mAh battery.Optics of the smartphone include a dual-lens camera setup at the back, with a 16-megapixel primary and a 2-megapixel Secondary lens with features like PDAF, LED-Flash, Face Detection, HDR and 1080p video recording @30fps. There is also an 8-megapixel shooter at the front, while the fingerprint sensor of the device has been shifted to the back. Connectivity options on the Honor 7X include 4G-LTE, Dual Nano-SIM (Hybrid), Wi-Fi Direct, Micro-USB 2.0 and Bluetooth 4.1. The Honor 87X weighs 165 grams and will be housed in a Black metal casing.Honor 9 Lite can be regarded as one of the most competitive smartphones in this price segment. Honor 9 Lite comes with a quad camera setup, an 18:9 edge-to-edge display, Android 8.0 and a sleek glass unibody design. Honor has used PPVD technology for the glass unibody of the smartphone, which aims to reduce fingerprint smudges on the smartphone's body, eliminating the need for a cover. In addition, the company claims to have improved the system response rate by a factor of 65 percent and ensure 50 percent smoother operations on the Honor 9 Lite through its 16nm octa-core CPU.Honor 9 Lite features a 5.65-inch Full HD+ FullView display with an 18:9 aspect ratio and 2160x1080 pixel resolution. It is powered by Honor's own HiSilicon Kirin 659 octa-core SoC, with four cores clocked at 2.36 GHz and four at 1.7GHz. It runs Honor's own UI - EMUI 8.0 on top of the latest Android Oreo 8.0. The Honor 9 Lite comes in two memory variants - one with a 3GB RAM and a 32GB internal storage and the other with a 4GB RAM and 64GB storage onboard, both expandable up to 256GB using external microSD.In terms of optics, the Honor 9 Lite features a dual camera setup at the front and at the back, with one 13-megapixel primary lens and a 2-megapixel secondary lens. The primary camera also features PDAF Fast Focus as well as an LED Flash. The selfie camera carries features like smart selfie, beautification mode and a hand gesture mode.Connectivity options on the Honor 9 Lite include hybrid dual-Nano SIM slots, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, 3.5mm audio jack, and a Micro-USB with OTG support. The smartphone is backed by a 3000 mAh battery which, as per the company, will deliver a day's usage and will be charged fully within 2 hours and 20 minutes. The smartphone measures 151x71.9x7.6mm and weigh 149 grams.Lenovo’s ninth product in the past year - the Lenovo K8 Note also sports a dual camera setup at the back just like Honor 9 Lite. Lenovo K8 Note, features a 5.5-inch 1920x1080p FullHD display which is protected by a Corning Gorilla Glass. It is powered by a 10-core SoC and runs the latest Stock Android 7.1.1 Nougat out-of-the-box. The internal storage on the K8 Note is further expandable up to 128GB, thanks to a dedicated SD card slot. The smartphone comes with dual-SIM connectivity option and is backed by a 4,000 mAh battery that supports Turbo Charging.On the optics front, the Lenovo K8 Note boasts of a Dual Camera setup that carries a 13-megapixel PureCell Plus sensor along with a 5-megapixel Samsung BSI for adding depth effect to the images. Along with this is a 13-megapixel selfie shooter with Flash. The Lenovo K8 Note also carries a dedicated key for music that can also be assigned to other functionalities in the phone. Lenovo claims an AnTuTu benchmark score of 90,000 for its K8 Note, upping it from 43,000 of its last K series smartphone - the Lenovo K6. The K8 Note offers features like splash resistance, Dolby Atmos, TheaterMax and USB OTG.Moto G5 Plus available for Rs 14,999 aims to please budget smartphone buyers. The Moto G5 Plus features a 5.2-inch Full HD display and is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor. The Moto G5 Plus dual-SIM smartphone runs latest Android 7.0 Nougat out-of-the-box, and has a separate microSD card slot. Users can insert two SIM cards and one microSD card simultaneously. The Moto G5 Plus sports a fingerprint sensor on the home button.The camera setup includes a 12-megapixel rear camera, with dual autofocus pixels, 4K video recording, an f/1.7 aperture, and dual-LED flash.On the front, G5 Plus sports a 5-megapixel camera with an f/2.2 aperture and a wide-angle lens. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, Bluetooth v4.2, 3.5mm audio jack, and Micro-USB. The Moto G5 Plus battery capacity is 3000mAh. It is non-removable, and the company is touting TurboPower charging will provide six hours of battery life in just 15 minutes of charging.