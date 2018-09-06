Top 5 Budget Android Smartphones to Buy, September 2018 Edition

Smartphone makers is having a great year with numerous launches taking place throughout the year. Users can now obtain an Android smartphone with a decent package that includes a good display, decent processor, clean UI, and durable battery backup within this budget. With new technologies becoming more affordable, there are new smartphones launching in this segment every day. Here is a comparison of the specifications of top five budget smartphones and the features that they have to offer.As for its specifications, the new Redmi 6 Pro comes with an aluminium body housing a 5.84-inch Full HD+ display with a 19:9 aspect ratio and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 backing its operations. Memory onboard ranges from 32GB to 64GB across variants. The Redmi 6 Pro runs Android Oreo 8.1 based MIUI Global 9.6 operating system. The device is backed by a 4000 mAh battery. Additional features on the Redmi 6 Pro include a fingerprint sensor, face unlock, Mi Band unlock as well as smart unlock at trusted locations. The device offers a dedicated microSD slot along with two SIM slots.In terms of optics, the Redmi 6 Pro sports a 12-megapixel + 5-megapixel dual camera setup at the back that comes with AI prowess as per the company. Both the front and the back camera setups on the Redmi 6 Pro offer Portrait mode.Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro will be available in Red, Gold, Black and Blue colour options at a starting price of Rs 10,999 for the 3GB RAM, 32GB storgae variant. The 4GB RAM, 64GB storage will retail at Rs 12,999.The Redmi 6 comes with a smaller 5.45-inch HD+ display with an 18:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio P22 12nm octa-core processor and comes with a 3GB RAM coupled to either a 32GB or a 64GB internal storage. Redmi 6 is backed by a 3000mAh battery and offers fingerprint sensor, AI face unlock and a dedicated microSD slot in addition to dual SIM support. Redmi 6 runs MIUI 9.6 based on Android 8.1 Oreo.Optics on the Redmi 6 include a 12-megapixel sensor and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor combined in a dual camera setup at the back.Xiaomi Redmi 6 will be available in four colours - Black, Gold, Rose Gold, and Blue at a starting price of Rs 7,999 for the 3GB RAM, 32GB storage variant, while the 64GB storage variant has been priced at Rs 9,499. The device will go on sale starting September 10.The Redmi 6A comes as an entry-level smartphone by Xiaomi that sports a 5.45-inch 18:9 HD+ display with a screen to body ratio of 80.5 percent. It is powered by a 12nm Helio A22 quad-core processor and is backed by a 3000mAh battery. The Redmi 6A also supports face unlock and a dedicated microSD card slot apart from two SIM card slots. It runs MIUI 9.6, based on Android 8.1 Oreo.The cameras on Redmi 6A include a 13-megapixel rear sensor and a 5-megapixel selfie camera.The smartphone comes in four colours - Black, Gold, Rose Gold, and Blue at a price of Rs 5,999 for the 2GB RAM, 16GB storage variant and Rs 6,999 for the 2GB RAM, 32GB storage variant.Huawei sub-brand Honor has launched its latest budget smartphone Honor 7S in India today. The Honor 7S price in India is set at Rs. 6,999 for the lone 2GB RAM/ 16GB inbuilt storage variant. Honor 7S features a 5.45-inch HD+ (720x1440 pixels) TFT FullView display with an 18:9 aspect ratio and pixel density of 295ppi. The smartphone is powered by a quad-core MediaTek MT6739 SoC, coupled with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of onboard storage. Storage is expandable via a dedicated microSD card slot (up to 256GB).In terms of optics, it features single 13-megapixel rear camera with phase detection auto-focus and LED flash. At the front, there is a 5-megapixel selfie camera with dedicated LED flash. The smartphone also supports face unlock via its front-facing camera.Honor 7S runs on Android 8.1 Oreo out of the box with EMUI 8.1 skin laid on top and houses 3020mAh battery. The device also supports dual SIM dual standby but lacks dual VoLTE support. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, 3.5mm audio jack, and MicroUSB 2.0 port.Realme 2 prices start from Rs 8,990, and its talking points are the stylish design and trendy features. The Realme 2 features a 6.2-inch HD+ display that runs at a resolution of 720x1520pixels and a pixel density of 271ppi. The display also comes with a notch on top, giving it an aspect ratio of 19:9. The handset is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 SoC, coupled with an Adreno 506 GPU, 3GB/ 4GB RAM, and 32GB/ 64GB of onboard storage which can be expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB). Realme 2 runs ColorOS 5.1 on top of Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box and comes with 4230mAh battery.In terms of optics, the Realme 2 houses dual rear cameras that come with a combination of 13-megapixel primary lens with f/2.2 aperture and a secondary 2-megapixel sensor with f/2.4 aperture. For the front, there is an 8-megapixel shooter with f/2.2 aperture. The smartphone features AI Beautification 2.0, real-time AR Stickers, front camera HDR and bokeh mode. Connectivity options on the dual-SIM phone include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/GLONASS support, OTG support, FM radio, a microUSB 2.0 port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.