Top 5 Deals on Flipkart Republic Day Sale: Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro, Samsung Galaxy S9+, Realme 2 Pro And More

Flipkart's Republic Day sale went live recently and the online portal is giving out massive discounts on gadgets. The Flipkart Republic Days sale will offer 10 percent instant on SBI credit cards, EMI options on a debit card, No cost EMI and exchange offer on items across various categories such as smartphones, laptops, TVs etc. has partnered with SBI for the sale to offer 10 percent instant discount on SBI Credit Cards. Other offers during the sale include Debit Card EMI, No cost EMI on Credit cards, and exchange offers.Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro price in India starts at Rs. 13,999 for the 4GB RAM version while the 6GB RAM version is priced at Rs. 15,999. However, during the Flipkart Republic Day sale, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro variants have been made available at Rs. 12,999 and Rs. 14,999, respectively.Samsung Galaxy S9+ is now available for Rs 52,990 down from its original price of Rs 56,990. The smartphone has a 6.2-inch QHD+ display, octa-core Exynos 9820 processor, 6GB of RAM, and a single 12MP + 12MP rear camera.Realme 2 Pro which was earlier launched at Rs 13,990 receives a price cut and sell at Rs 12,990 during the Flipkart Republic Days sale. The Realme C1 and Realme 2 will also be available at a reduced price of Rs 6,999 and Rs 9,499 respectively.Nokia 6.1 Plus is available at Rs 14,999 and the Nokia 5.1 Plus is available at Rs 9,999, which will likely please a lot of consumers simply from a psychological point of view. With the new prices, the Nokia 6.1 Plus now makes for a great sub-Rs 15,000 smartphone, while the Nokia 5.1 Plus makes for an attractive buy under Rs 10,000.The Poco F1 has see price cuts across all three variants of the phone. The 64GB storage model will sell at Rs 18,999, 128GB model at Rs 21,999 and 256GB model at Rs 25,999.