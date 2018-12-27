Top 5 Gadgets of 2018: Apple Watch Series 4, MacBook 2018, Xiaomi Mi TV 4A And More

Smart TVs had a very bright year in India in 2018. The game changer, of course, has been Chinese player Xiaomi, whose Mi TVs entered India in February and have sold over a million units so far. OnePlus’ smartphone of the year has evolved into a product that is easy to recommend, being good at doing so many things. This year the Apple Watch was redesigned to provide much more screen space but more than that, it featured an ability to do a quick ECG right from the wrist and detect if the wearer falls down and needs help. Called the biggest change since the original iPad, the all-new iPad Pro now sports 11-inch and 12.9-inch LCD ProMotion Liquid Retina Display panels with rounded corners using the pixel masking technology used in the iPhone XR that was launched a few months back. To help you overcome the problem of researching your own superior tech set up, we've collated a list of the best gadgets available right now. These are the latest and greatest picks if you want to be on the cutting edge of tech.The new iPad Pro features an edge-to-edge Liquid Retina display and it comes with Apple’s custom A12X Bionic chip with greater neural network capabilities. The iPad Pro also gets Face ID. The iPad Pros are powered by an A12X bionic chipset made on 7nm process. It has 10 billion transistors, an octa-core CPU, and 7-core GPU. There is also a dedicated neural engine for machine learning and AI related tasks.Apple has also ditched the Lightning Port on the tablet and switched over to USB Type-C port. The iPad Pros also have front and rear cameras. At the back you have a 12-megapixel sensor and a 7-megapixel sensor on the front. Connectivity options on iPad Pro include a type-C USB port, that supports USB 3.1 Gen 2, as well as Gigabit-class LTE and a Smart Connector on the bottom side for the Smart Keyboard folio.The 13.3-inch Retina display has over 4 million pixels of resolution so text and images in macOS Mojave look sharp and stunning. The new MacBook Air also includes a built-in FaceTime HD camera for Group FaceTime calls with friends and family. MacBook Air now includes Touch ID -- a fingerprint sensor built right into the keyboard. It allows users to instantly unlock MacBook Air, authenticate identity and make fast and secure purchases using Apple Pay.To support Touch ID, MacBook Air comes with the Apple T2 Security Chip, which makes the notebook more secure. MacBook Air also features the third-generation Apple-designed keyboard for more precise and responsive typing. "The speakers are 25 percent louder with two times more bass than the previous generation for more dynamic range and fuller sound," said Apple in a statement.Apple also announced new MacBook Pro graphics options that will bring powerful Radeon Pro Vega graphics to MacBook Pro for the first time. All new Macs come with macOS Mojave, the latest version of the world's most advanced desktop operating system with new features.The Mi TV 4A models are powered by an Amlogic quad-core SoC that's coupled with 1GB of RAM. The TVs comes with 8GB of internal storage. The 43-inch Mi TV 4A sports a full-HD (1920x1080 pixels) display while the 32-inch model has an HD (1366x768 pixels) display. Both display panels have a 178-degree viewing angle and 60Hz refresh rate.Connectivity options on the 43-inch Mi TV 4A include Wi-Fi, three HDMI (one ARC) ports, three USB 2.0 ports, one Ethernet port, one AV component port, one S/PDIF audio port, as well as a 3.5mm headphone jack port. The 32-inch model comes with two USB 2.0 ports and misses out on the S/PDIF port, with the rest of the connectivity options being the same. The 43-inch variant measures 970x613x214mm (including base), and weighs 7.43kg (7.37kg without base), while the 32-inch variant measures 733x478x180mm (including base). The Mi TV 4A models sport two 10W speakers with DTS-HD audio quality.The highlights of the OnePlus 6T are that it now has a 6.41-inch display with the 19.5:9 aspect ratio, and this screen is larger than the 6.28-inch display sported by the OnePlus 6. The display type remains the Optic AMOLED type and has the 2,340 x 1080 resolution. The notch cutout on the screen has been significantly redesigned, is now much smaller and resembles the teardrop. There is now an in-display fingerprint sensor as well, which makes the 6T the first OnePlus phone to offer this feature.OnePlus has completely refreshed the OxygenOS interface. This has been done to make it work better with the newest Android 9 Pie—but brings additional features to the table such as a Gaming Mode and a Smart Boost for even better performance.The battery capacity has been boosted to 3,700mAh (up from 3,300mAh in the OnePlus 6), and if we are to factor in the battery performance enhancements that the Android 9 Pie operating system brings to the table as it is, this could really return some impressive battery stats even with heavy usage.OnePlus retains the dual camera setup at the back, with the primary 16-megapixel camera and the secondary 20-megapixel camera. There is a 16-megapixel selfie camera as well.The watchOS 5-based Apple Watch Series 4 comes in 40mm and 44mm display sizes. Under the hood, there is the Apple S4 SoC that includes a 64-bit dual-core processor and a new GPU. The combination is claimed to offer up to two times faster performance over the Apple Watch Series 3. Also, there is a next-gen accelerometer and gyroscope that both are able to detect hard falls. Apple has provided an electrical heart rate sensor that is accompanied by the optical sensors to enable recording of an ECG using the new ECG app.There is an improved speaker over the predecessor that is claimed to produce 50 percent louder sound and is optimised for phone calls, Siri, and Walkie-Talkie. Similarly, the microphone on the Apple Watch Series 4 has been relocated to the right side - just next to the new Digital Crown to reduce echo and enable better sound quality than the previous model.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.