Top 5 Gadgets to Spend on During Amazon Prime Day Sale

Disclaimer: The offers listed here are as shown on the Amazon India website and are subject to changes by the company.

Amazon India has kicked off its Prime Day Sale today in which the E-commerce company is offering discounts on a plethora of electronic items. The products put on discount range from smartphones to laptops as well as other electronic gadgets. The sale that will go on till Wednesday midnight also offers a 10 percent off up to Rs 10,000 to all the buyers who use HDFC Bank Credit or Debit cards.In the ongoing sale, here are our top 5 picks that are worth a spend after their discounted prices.Microsoft's powerful notebook is up for grabs at a discounted price during the Amazon Prime Day Sale. The sale lists the original MRP of the device at Rs 1,02,399 which, after the offer, is being made available at a price of Rs 84,990. This enlists a discount of more than Rs 14,000 on the product. As for the specifications of the Microsoft Surface Pro tablet on discount, it features a 7th generation Intel Core i5 Processor, 256 GB of storage, 8GB DDR3 RAM, and up to 13.5 hours of video playback as claimed by the company. It sports a 12.3-inch screen with Intel HD Graphics 620 graphics.Amazon's in-house product, the company's voice assistant is available for purchase during the sale at a discount of Rs 2000, bringing its effective price down to Rs 6,999. The hands-free smart speaker are also available with EMI options of as low as Rs 435 per month. The deal, however, is exclusive for Amazon Prime members.The noise cancelling headphones from the house of Bose, which were originally priced around Rs 25,000 are now retailing at a price of Rs 12,600 after a massive discount during the Amazon Prime sale. Interestingly, the headphones are available for both the Android and the iOS devices on the e-commerce website.Samsung phablet is seeing a massive discount during the sale that goes up to Rs 18,790 as per the website. AS shown in the listing, the Galaxy Note 8 is being made available at a price of Rs 55,900, down from its original price of Rs 74,690. To recall, the device comes with a 12-megapixel Dual Camera with Dual OIS, autofocus, 2x optical zoom and an 8-megapixel selfie camera. It sports a 6.3-inch QHD+ display that offers 1440x2960 resolution and a 521 ppi pixel density, along with 18.5:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by an octa-core Exynos 8895 10nm processor with 6GB RAM and 64GB internal memory that is expandable up to 256GB. It is backed by a 3300mAH lithium-ion battery.As per Amazon listing, the Moto G5s Plus is currently being available at a price of Rs 11,999 after a Rs 5000 discount from its original Rs 16,999 price point. The device on discount is the 64GB storage variant.