Top 5 Games Like PUBG Mobile For Android And IOS: Rules of Survival, Free Fire And More
There are different mobile games that seem to run with the same format as PUBG, here are some of the mobile alternatives that you can try out comfortably.
Popular online game PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds, better known as PUBG, is all the rage among the gaming community and it has broken numerous records over the previous year. Available on Android and iOS, PUBG Mobile is particularly noted for its excellent functionality and optimization for all kinds of smartphones and tablets. However, this shift in focus to mobile has meant a gradual drop in concurrent player numbers for the full versions. The goal of the game is to survive the battleground without being killed and the last player that remains standing is the winner. There are different mobile games that seem to run with the same format as PUBG, here are some of the mobile alternatives that you can try out comfortably.
Rules of Survival:
Rules of Survival takes the fun of games like PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds and brings it to the mobile space. If you want frantic, tactical action on your mobile phone, then Rules of Survival is definitely worth checking out. In the game you’ll have to face up to 120 opponents in intense PvP action, and this Rules of Survival guide will help you get started in the game. You can play solo, which is you against everyone. Duos, which is you and a partner against other teams of two, and then squads, which pits you and three others against other teams of the same number. You can select which mode you want to play at the main menu, after you choose the server that you want to log into.
Free Fire:
Free Fire - Battlegrounds is a survival, third-person shooter game in the form of battle royale. 50 players parachute onto a remote island, where there is only one winner - the last man standing. Players freely choose starting position, grab weapons and supplies to bolster your chances of survival in the battlegrounds. The battleground shrinks as time goes on, forcing players to engage each other in a tactical and diverse environment. Free Fire - Battlegrounds is the ultimate battlegrounds game with the most realistic graphics and easy-to-use controls.
Black Survival:
If you like Battle Royale, The Hunger Games, or Player Unknown’s Battlegrounds, you will most definitely like Black Survival too! Black Survival is a last-man-standing, Battle Royale style PvP game by ARCHBEARS. The game’s description on the store goes like this:
Black Survival is a Real-Time Survival Game, where you must survive by any means out of 10 competitors in a deserted island. Make split-second decisions with a single click! Immerse yourself in the fierce battle for survival; you do not have a second to spare! Search, Craft, Attack, and Run!
Survival Royale:
A game by the makers of Rules of Survival. The similarities between Rules and this one cannot be written off. The controls on the screen are intuitive and can be used without much difficulty. There is a Safe circle which you have to reach as the play area gets smaller with time. Failure to do that you will suffer from damage which will reduce your health and eventually lead to death if failed to reach the Safe Circle.
You can also play in additional modes, such as Firework Night where you only have firework weapons to fight enemies. Occasional shield modes where you get immunity from weapons for a short period of time.
Battle Royal Strike Survival:
Battle Ops Royal is a survival fps game. You can create your squad and go to battlefield. Its huge battlefield and stay alive against to enemies.
You can create your battle ops royal room 30 players can play with your. Enter the battleground and get weapons. Show your skills. Its real action shooter fps game.
