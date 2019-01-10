Top 5 iOS, Android Smartphones to Play PUBG Mobile: Apple iPhone XS MAX, Asus ROG Phone, OnePlus 6T And More

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG) the online multiplayer battle royale game is expected to launch a new game mode which is called Monster Hunting in China. Meanwhile, players outside of China may not end up hunting monsters in PUBG, they can shoot down hordes of zombies instead. PUBG Mobile had released a Zombie mode teaser of the PUBG Mobile-Resident Evil 2 crossover at the PUBG Mobile Star Challenge in 2018. With new leaks suggesting the addition of zombie mode, means that it could finally make its way to the game later this month.According to The Verge, PUBG for Mobile now has 200 million users and about 30 million active daily users. This is as many players as Fortnite on PC, Xbox One, PS4, Nintendo Switch and iOS combined. PUBG has recently been named Best Game of the Year in the Google Play rankings. Fortnite does not have an Android app on Play Store. There are a lot of people who want to play PlayerUnknown's Battleground Mobile smoothly but their device might not be up to it. Let's look at the top Android and iOS devices that will run PUBG and offer the most immersive experience.The successors to the Apple iPhone X the XS Max feature Apple's all-new 7-nanometer A12 Bionic chip that boasts of being 15% faster than the A11 with 40% lesser battery usage and 50% faster with graphics. The neural engine on the A12 Bionic Chip can compute as many as 5 million computations per second, and that is one of the reasons for the faster Face ID feature, among other artificial intelligence improvements including a smarter Siri through all-new Siri Suggestions.The new iPhone retain the design of the older iPhone X. It feature HDR10 and Dolby Vision high dynamic range options which means users will be able to experience HDR content seamlessly on streaming apps such as Netflix and Amazon Video. The new A12 Bionic Chip also features a 9 times faster machine learning than before. In terms of optics, the XS Max feature a 12-megapixel Wide-Angle and a 12-megapixel Telephoto lens. Apple iPhone XS and XS Max, however, will now allow you to adjust the depth of field on photos even after clicking the images just like the one on Samsung high-end smartphones.A noteworthy point here is that the iPhone XS MAx features the largest ever battery seen on an iPhone to date. The new Apple iPhone also attempt at dual SIM support with a Dual SIM Dual Standby feature that supports one physical and one e-SIM on the phones.Design wise, the Note 9 comes with slight tweaks to the Note 8, including a re-positioned fingerprint sensor at the back which will now be a bit more accessible. The S Pen also gets more functions, like the ability to capture an image through the pen. Note 9 also boasts of the highest ever battery backup that any Note series device has seen to date. The display is now a 6.4-inch screen, without a notch. The camera combination is the same as the one we saw in the Galaxy S9+ and the processor combination is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 and Samsung's own Exynos 9810.The phone packs 128GB of internal storage that can be expanded up to 512GB via a microSD card. As far as the cameras are concerned, the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 packs a 12-megapixel primary camera on the rear and a 8-megapixel front shooter for selfies.The Samsung Galaxy Note 9 is powered by a 4000mAh. It measures 161.90 x 76.40 x 8.80 (height x width x thickness) and weighs 201.00 grams.The highlights of the OnePlus 6T are that it now has a 6.41-inch display with the 19.5:9 aspect ratio, and this screen is larger than the 6.28-inch display sported by the OnePlus 6. The display type remains the Optic AMOLED type and has the 2,340 x 1080 resolution. The notch cutout on the screen has been significantly redesigned, is now much smaller and resembles the teardrop. There is now an in-display fingerprint sensor as well, which makes the 6T the first OnePlus phone to offer this feature.OnePlus has completely refreshed the OxygenOS interface. This has been done to make it work better with the newest Android 9 Pie—but brings additional features to the table such as a Gaming Mode and a Smart Boost for even better performance.The battery capacity has been boosted to 3,700mAh (up from 3,300mAh in the OnePlus 6), and if we are to factor in the battery performance enhancements that the Android 9 Pie operating system brings to the table as it is, this could really return some impressive battery stats even with heavy usage.OnePlus retains the dual camera setup at the back, with the primary 16-megapixel camera and the secondary 20-megapixel camera. There is a 16-megapixel selfie camera as well.Asus ROG Phone features a 6-inch AMOLED display with HD+ resolution (1080×2160 pixels), 18:9 aspect ratio, 402ppi pixel density, with Wide color Gamut support, HDR support, and 90Hz refresh rate. The company has also added Gorilla Glass 6 both on the front as well as on the back of the smartphone. ROG Phone will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC with octa-core CPU, Adreno 630 GPU, 128GB internal storage along with 8GB RAM.In terms of optics, it sports 8GB RAM and 128GB of non-expandable storage. On the back, it sports a 12MP f/1.7 primary sensor with a 120-degree wide-angle lens and an 8MP secondary sensor with f/2.0 aperture. There’s an 8MP front-facing snapper for taking selfies and video calling.The device comes with a 4,000 mAh battery.Connectivity options in the ROG Phone include Wi-Fi 802.11a/b/g/n/ac/ad, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, AGPS, Glonass, USB Type-C port, NFC, and 3.5mm jack.Huawei Mate 20 Pro:The device sports a large 6.39-inch QHD+ (1440x3120) curved OLED display with a 3D glass on the front and back. The rear panel comes in a gradient Twilight, Emerald Green and Black colours. The device is powered by the company's latest Kirin 980 chipset that is based on a 7nm process and comes with dual NPU. It is also offered with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage with support for expandability up to 256GB via microSD card. The Mate 20 Pro offers an in-display fingerprint sensor and 3D facial recognition as biometric options.In terms of optics, the Mate 20 Pro is its triple rear camera system on the back that Leica-branded. Includes a 40MP wide-angle lens with f/1.8 aperture, a 20MP Ultra wide-angle lense with f/2.2 aperture and an 8MP telephoto lens with f/2.4 aperture. The cameras also support laser and phase detection auto focus as well as AIS (AI-based stabilisation). On the front, the Mate 20 Pro sports a 24MP 3D depth sensing camera.The dual-SIM Mate 20 Pro houses a 4,200mAh battery with 40W SuperCharge support. The Mate 20 Pro also supports 15W wireless charging support and Huawei will be bringing its wireless charger to India as well. Connectivity options for the Mate 20 Pro include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, GLONASS and USB Type-C support